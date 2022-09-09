×
Queen Elizabeth II Dies at Age 96

Fashion

Fashion Shows on Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Day to Be Rearranged

Fashion

The Enduring Style of Queen Elizabeth II

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Designers including Donatella Versace, Paul Smith, Stella McCartney, Richard Quinn and others have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late monarch who died Thursday, aged 96.

By
Hikmat Mohammed, Tianwei Zhang, Lily Templeton, Sandra Salibian
Plus Icon
Andy Warhol's portrait of Queen Elizabeth,
Andy Warhol's portrait of Queen Elizabeth, which will be on show at Sotheby's in London this summer. Image Courtesy of Sotheby's

LONDON — As the U.K. embarked on a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, members of the fashion industry paid tribute to the country’s longest-serving monarch.

The queen ruled for 70 years and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year in June with a four-day weekend of festivities around Britain and the Commonwealth countries that retain strong ties to Britain.

Her health had been declining for the past year, although she continued to work and carry out public and private engagements.

Earlier this week she asked her 15th prime minister, Liz Truss, to form a government after Boris Johnson stepped down. Two days later she died peacefully at her beloved Scottish home, Balmoral, surrounded by her children, and princes William and Harry.

Related Galleries

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held,” said King Charles III, 73, who spent his adult life preparing to become Britain’s monarch, and progressively taking on duties that had previously been carried out by the queen.

He is due to make his first televised address the nation on Friday evening. Buckingham Palace said Friday morning that the period of mourning will last until seven days after the queen’s funeral, the date of which will be announced in the coming hours.

With Charles stepping into his new role, the line of succession has changed, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking on the new title of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. In England, the eldest son of the monarch automatically takes on the title of the Duke of Cornwall.

William, 40, is now first in line to the throne, and his eldest son Prince George, 9, is second in line, followed by George’s siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The queen’s death reverberated throughout the world, with the fashion industry paying tribute to her on social media. Donatella Versace, Stella McCartney, Paul Smith, Victoria Beckham and many other industry figures have expressed their condolences on Instagram.

“We have lost one of the greatest women in the world. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II showed us how to live our lives,” wrote Versace. “She lived with grace, fortitude, hard work, loyalty and kindness. She was an inspiration to us all. I send my deep and personal condolences to King Charles III and all of the royal family.”

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by British Fashion Council’s Caroline Rush and Vogue’s Anna Wintour during London Fashion Week in 2018. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Richard Quinn, who often references the queen in his shows, and who received the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for Design in 2018, said her death “is a moment of great sadness, for me and for the whole nation. Her legacy will never be forgotten. It was an honor to meet her, and I will carry the memory with me forever.”

McCartney posted a black-and-white image of the queen with one of her horses, writing: “It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family.”

Giorgio Armani wrote that “imagining, all of a sudden, the world without Elizabeth Il, Queen Elizabeth in the collective imagination, is very difficult for me. I think it is for all those who, in these long years of reign, have become fond of her even though they are not British. The idea of the monarchy always makes one dream: it is linked to history, and to fairy tales.”

He added that she represented “the epitome of the queen: balanced, loyal, unfazed despite the inevitable scandals. She was symbolic even in the smallest gesture. As a designer I have always admired her very personal way of dressing and communicating as well as her reserve. I would have never changed anything about her. It saddens me to hear of her loss.”

Burberry’s new CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd, said the company was “deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Queen Elizabeth II will forever be remembered with deep admiration, respect, and affection by everyone at Burberry. We join the Royal Family in mourning her loss.”

Burberry has been a royal warrant holder, or chosen supplier of goods, to the queen and her family since the Fifties.

Designer Harris Reed said “the queen is a woman who I always looked to for strength, style, and the most beautiful choices of color and elegance. She was a true inspiration to so many and someone that I profoundly admired.”

Scroll on to see more tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

