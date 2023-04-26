Spotlight on Danielle Guizio Fall 2023

For the fall season, New York-based designer Danielle Guizio embraced the feeling of “home sweet home.”

“The collection is essentially an homage to growing up and our teenage years — it’s kind of coming into your own and becoming an adult. A lot of these pieces are inspired by what I would wear when I was younger,” Guizio, who is from Fairfield, New Jersey, told WWD. “A lot of the collection is inspired by womanhood, and coming into that.”

A look from Danielle Guizio fall 2023.

Guizio, the buzzy designer worn by the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more, imbued these messages throughout the collection with sweet ditsy floral prints and plenty of ‘90s and early 2000s nostalgia across silhouettes. For instance, a pink slip gown graphic Ts and a stellar brown cargo pant with bead embroidered strapless corset (noted to be a consistent bestselling category within her business). Coming full circle to her collection’s message, Guizio photographed the collection within a Brooklyn home.

A look from Danielle Guizio fall 2023. Courtesy of Danielle Guizio.

Fall included plenty of newness and breadth, ranging from new denim, stretch jersey and fluid chiffon silhouettes to little lace-trimmed tank tops — but also further incorporated new takes on her bestsellers through new colorways of her signature low-rise paillette miniskirt, as well as through updated matching knits (like a “more conservative” longer cardigan) and Paloma sets.

A look from Danielle Guizio fall 2023. Courtesy of Danielle Guizio.

“We’re thinking about getting into retail and expanding our categories — even a fragrance, shoes and handbags,” Guizio said of the year ahead. “Especially after seeing the success of our footwear collaborations, we need our own. It’s been so nice to gauge the consumer’s response to the collaborations, I’m learning 10 times more.” Her thought process includes thinking about what she might need in her own closet that her customer would also want, she said. “What am I reaching for? What don’t I have?”