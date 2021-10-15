×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters Take Aim at Cultural Appropriation

Business

OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain Consortium as Founding Member

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

In the Metaverse, Fashion Students Can Share the Stage With Snoop Dogg

Students at Institut Français de la Mode are to create digital accessories in partnership with online music start-up Stage 11.

Snoop Dog is among the artists
Snoop Dog is among the artists who have signed on for immersive digital platform Stage 11. SEWAN GHAK

A clutch of masters students at the Institut Français de la Mode will soon be taking their accessories designs to the metaverse.

The Paris fashion school is partnering with Stage 11 — a tech start-up melding online music performances with gaming, mixed reality and digital collectibles — to bring their digital creations to life in the form of a film slated to debut during the next Paris Fashion Week.

“Given the impact of virtualization technologies on the design and distribution process of fashion products, Institut Français de la Mode wanted to strengthen its teaching in this field by creating a new ‘virtualization in fashion’ program open to masters students on a voluntary basis,” said Xavier Romatet, dean at the school. “I wanted, through our partnership, to offer a concrete possibility for our design students to work on virtual objects in order to prepare them for the world of tomorrow.”

Related Galleries

Fourteen students from the IFM’s Master Accessories program are to create five physical accessories and one digital accessory, with Stage 11 experts there for mentoring and leveraging its high-tech savoir faire.

Founded by music industry veteran Jonathan Belolo, Stage 11 gathers executives from such companies as Nike Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Microsoft and Facebook, who have already confirmed partnerships with such talents as Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Ne-Yo.

The first “immersive music events and experiences” are to land on the digital platform early next year. Music-driven stories are to be about 30 to 45 minutes in length.

“The medium opens up a new canvas,” said Belolo, who likened Stage 11’s use of video game technology to the centuries-old innovation of theater merging with popular music. “There’s a potential for the creator economy to arise from this.”

And fashion is intricately linked. “As soon as you have an artist performing, you can see them wearing stuff and so you’re in the realm of fashion, self-expression and art,” Belolo said.

There are plans to sell digital clothing and accessories on the site, and Stage 11 also spies potential for selling physical goods through the platform alongside NFTs.

Belolo declined to give names, but said he’s working on partnerships with various brands, all eager to tap into the Gen Z audience that flocks to gaming apps, music and collaborative and interactive digital formats.

Romatet described the Stage 11 partnership as “an extension of our actions to give our students the keys to understand this new virtual world that is opening up to fashion.”

See also:

The Role of Technology, Sustainable Practices in Wooing Generation Z

Entrepreneur Expands Digital Fashion Week Into a Whole Village

DJs Spinning Into Fashion Gurus

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Graduate Fashion Shows Are Drifting to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad