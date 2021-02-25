But the organizers have decided to wait, and ensure this year’s event can be 100 percent live.

Tania Fares, co-chair of FTA, said the March awards gathering would have been too risky and complicated, “but now, with the vaccine rolling out, we’ll hopefully be able to host the live event in November.”

Fares said a live event is important as the designers, who are mainly based in the Middle East and North Africa, are able to connect face-to-face with industry figures and journalists whom they would not otherwise have the chance to meet.

“The whole point is to connect people, and we want the designers to have as much exposure as possible to the industry. They get so much out of it,” added Fares.

Until then, FTA said it would continue to highlight fashion, and emerging designers’ work, on its new website, fashiontrustarabia.com. The site includes the FTA Pulse editorial platform, which will aim to showcase Arab fashion in the wider sense with business information, features and interviews.

FTA Pulse will also provide commentary, three times a week, in the form of features and regular items. It will be supported with a biweekly newsletter for subscribers.