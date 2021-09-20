×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Fashion

Balenciaga and Fortnite Debut Physical, Digital Collections

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week, Is Officially for the Masses

Big Tech's backing of the Met Gala has pushed the storied event, and the fashion week leading up to it, into a new era led by content strategy.

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
Emma Chamberlain at the 2021 Met Gala Getty Images

New York Fashion Week has reached peak influencer presence in the pandemic era, culminating in a Met Gala made for the masses.

Social media stars ruled the front rows of fashion week, which returned to New York on Sept. 8 despite a raging COVID-19 Delta variant. Influencer presence at fashion week was a precursor of the Met Gala, which this year hosted a record number of TikTok, YouTube and Instagram stars.

Fashion’s most exclusive event has made small advances in embracing social media over the past few years. In 2019, it hosted four influencers, whose attendance prompted backlash from social media users questioning whether content creators should be received by fashion’s highest echelons. Those same questions were revived again this year, when the Met Gala invited nearly double the amount of content creators.

Related Galleries

People may scrutinize influencer attendance at the historically elitist event, but the fact remains: Influencers, and the platforms they share content on, are here to stay. Instagram was the official 2021 sponsor, YouTube bought a table, and though TikTok did not financially participate, a few of its top creators were there, too.

Addison Rae
Addison Rae

“The definition and the boundaries of fashion have changed so much in the last few years,” said Eva Chen, vice president of fashion and shopping at Instagram. “Fashion has been redefined, democratized, open, everyone’s entitled to their opinion. The ethos of this exhibit, [‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’], is about having emerging designers with established designers. It was about having new voices and established voices. I think that reflects the spirit of why creators are to be a part of this as well.”

Instagram hosted Simu Liu, Kid Cudi, D-Nice, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Christopher John Rogers, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Natalia Bryant, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Ann Peltz, Stuart Vevers, Evan Mock and Jordan Alexander at its table.

As the official sponsor, Instagram organized a number of activations meant to engage an audience beyond the fashion industry set. It hosted a watch party, named an official “meme-correspondent,” tested its new affiliate tool by making beauty looks shoppable on its platform, and released product collections available to shop exclusively on @themetstore account.

In partnership with Vogue, YouTube curated a shelf (its shopping tool), and at its table, hosted Jackie Aina, Nikkie de Jager, Eugene Lee Yang, Addison Rae and Emma Chamberlain. Launchmetrics reported on Sept. 17 that Chamberlain garnered $15.9 million in media impact value with a single post about the Met Gala.

Derek Blasberg, YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty, said the platform strategically chose its guests based off of their social impact throughout the pandemic.

“We always look for people in the style-adjacent space,” Blasberg said, noting that YouTube had a “conversation with Vogue about who we see having some traction” within fashion before deciding whom to invite.

“In quarantine, we saw new personalities appear in pop culture that transcended the way you used to see celebrities come up,” Blasberg said. “The democratization of style and voices in the style space is ultimately a good thing.”

A source associated with the Met Gala said this year’s event “honored and celebrated both iconic and emerging American designers, and the return of NYFW and the city.”

“The list, which changes each year in accordance with the gala’s theme, reflected just that: New York’s food, theater, arts and fashion communities were represented, as well as many young creatives whose work has greatIy influenced American fashion and culture, so of course, this now includes digitaI content creators,” the source said.

Creators proved during COVID-19 that they are crucial to fashion and beauty businesses’ bottom lines. When brick-and-mortar stores were forced to close, brands turned to influencers to create engaging content and drive online sales.

The front rows of this year’s New York Fashion Week were more filled with TikTok, Instagram and YouTube stars than in any previous season. Creators, such as Rae and Dixie D’Amelio, who gained followings during the pandemic swiftly catapulted to fashion week VIPs, and now, Met Gala attendees.

The question of why influencers are at the Met Gala is symptomatic of an industry-wide shift within fashion at large. Eric Dahan, chief executive officer and cofounder of influencer marketing agency Open Influence, called social talent “the next generation of celebrities.”

“[It’s] the old world view of what a celebrity is compared to the new world view,” Dahan said. “The fashion industry is going through a big transformation. In high fashion, we’ve seen a lot of brands looking to tap into Gen Z, realizing that their main audience is aging out, realizing the value of prestige and exclusivity based on wealth doesn’t really mesh with the values of Gen Z and Millennials. This is representative of a much bigger trend, and it feels like it’s really kind of taken a major leap this year with the gala.”

Traditionally, the Met Gala has excluded people of a variety of races, genders and social and economic backgrounds — as has luxury fashion overall. Candace Marie Stewart, who owns a social media consulting agency, said it’s time to usher in new ways of thinking about who is invited to the Met Gala and why.

“I don’t want to go off of what traditionally is appropriate for the Met Gala, because it already narrows it down to who that person is that can be accepted and attend,” Stewart said. “It’s not that they don’t belong, it’s looking at who are the influencers who belong there? What’s the addition that they’re adding to the Met Gala, versus just having a lot of followers?”

Jackie Aina Met Gala 2021
Kira Dior and Kenya Rucker styled Jackie Aina’s beauty look for her Met Gala debut.

The idea of influencers and content creators is evolving more quickly than many in media, fashion and beauty are able to keep up with. Successful influencers in 2021 are often multihyphenates. They are creative directors, Olympians, entrepreneurs, entertainers, investors and CEOs, among other titles.

Jackie Aina, for example, is an award-winning content creator, a leader in beauty’s evolution toward greater racial diversity and the founder of a multimillion-dollar business she funded on her own. Last week, she became the first Black content creator to attend the Met Gala.

For Chen of Instagram, the negative stigma associated with influencers is outdated, as anyone who posts content on social media can technically be considered a content creator. Olympic diver Tom Daley, she said, is as followed on Instagram for his day-to-day life as he is for his brand partnership posts.

“It has been a decade-plus of people having the same conversation about influencers,” Chen said. “The term ‘influencer’ has become one that people use in a negative way, when in reality, everyone is multifaceted.…This Met Gala that just passed, we can all agree that it was a really diverse, celebratory event like no other event. The fact that we had [Olympic gymnast] Sunisa Lee, Theophilio, the young designer, next to Tom Ford.

“It was special to have people from all aspects of life and walks of life together in one place,” she continued. “Everyone is influential in their own right.”

More from WWD.com:

Lewis Hamilton on Hosting a Table for Emerging Black Designers at the Met Gala

AOC, Ella Emhoff Dealing With Politics of Fashion After Met Gala

Can London Fashion Week Come Back Alive?

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad