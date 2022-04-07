Fenwick Makes 40 Million Pound Investment in Newcastle Flagship

NEW IN NEWCASTLE: Long overshadowed by its bigger, splashier rivals Selfridges, Harrods and Harvey Nichols, British department store Fenwick is stepping into the limelight as it marks 140 years in business.

To mark the occasion, the family-owned business is investing 40 million pounds over the next five years in the refurbishment of its Newcastle, England flagship, adding two new atria and renovating the beauty hall and accessories area.

The retailer has already begun work to upgrade the historic facade of the building. The 40 million pounds earmarked for the Newcastle unit are part of a broader program of investment being made by Fenwick at its nine stores across the country, and online.

An image from the circus-themed, 140-year anniversary campaign. Courtesy image.

The architect Ben Mailen has been commissioned to work on the exterior, including new entrances and frontages with open views into the store. He will be working alongside Sybarite, the London architecture and design firm with a client roster that includes SKP, Ferrari and Uniqlo.

Mia Fenwick, marketing and digital director and a member of the founding family, described the Newcastle store as “the heartland of our business.” She said the investment would enable Fenwick “to continue serving the city,” and its future generations.

Fenwick has been a presence in Newcastle since 1882, and the retailer remains one of the oldest founder family-owned businesses operating in the U.K. today.

Actress Zawe Ashton, who is presenting a new podcast series to mark the anniversary. Courtesy image

Fenwick plans to run anniversary events through the end of the year. At the Newcastle store, it is hosting a public exhibition featuring works by Northumbria University fashion students inspired by the retailer’s archive and brand story. It is also opening Cafe 140, a café inspired by the archives.

Across the U.K., Fenwick will be launching exclusive collaborations with designers and brands including Edeline Lee, Rixo, Paul Smith and Palmer Harding.

The retailer has introduced a podcast series titled “The Woman Who…” narrated by the actress Zawe Ashton.

It is meant to highlight women past and present who embody female empowerment. Launched last month, it consists of 10, 10-minute weekly episodes featuring inspirational stories written by the scriptwriter and author Hannah Jewell.