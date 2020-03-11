The first collaboration between Billabong and Julie Sariñana, the 34-year-old Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle blogger of Sincerely Jules, was the most successful one in history for the Australian-born surf company’s women’s category. It’s no surprise that they’re at it again with the release of their second collection, out in the U.S., Canada and Europe on March 12 and globally on March 13.

“It’s a tough one, but we are going to continue with the launch,” said Sariñana of tomorrow’s party in L.A. celebrating the line. Events in the city are getting canceled left and right due to coronavirus concerns. “It is scary, but we also have to continue our lives and not be afraid. We just need to be cautious and smart.…I don’t want anyone to worry.”