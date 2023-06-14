EXCLUSIVE: First Look of New Gucci Visions Exhibit in Florence

While waiting to open a new chapter under the creative direction of Sabato De Sarno next fall, Gucci is celebrating its heritage with a new exhibition to be unveiled at Gucci Garden in Florence this week.

In sync with the strategy and activations of the past couple of months — which ranged from staging the expansive “Gucci Cosmos” exhibition in Shanghai to rolling out simple and clean advertising campaigns spotlighting its iconic bags with the help of famous ambassadors — the Kering-owned fashion house plans to pay tribute to its 102-year-long history in a show titled “Gucci Visions.”

The “Bamboo” room, part of the Gucci Visions exhibition opening in Florence. Courtesy of Gucci

Opening to the public on Thursday, the exhibit is designed to take visitors on an immersive journey into the brand’s craftsmanship and its creative milestones by founder Guccio Gucci, successors Tom Ford and Frida Giannini, up to designs by Alessandro Michele, who exited the company in November.

An illustrated timeline featuring key dates, events and people of the company’s history runs through the three-storied location, which is housed in a 14th-century Florentine palazzo. Interspersed throughout the first and second floor, eight individual rooms are dedicated to a different facet marking the Gucci heritage.

These range from a showcase of signature themes — including the GG monogram, the Flora pattern and the Bamboo bag — to halls dedicated to red carpet gowns across the decades or the brand’s innovative presence in the metaverse.

The “Fashion” room, part of the Gucci Visions exhibition opening in Florence. Courtesy of Gucci

For example, the “Fashion” room showcases a selection of decade-defining looks handpicked from the Gucci Archive, which is housed in the city’s Palazzo Settimanni. Displayed in pairs, the designs date back to the ‘60s up to the present day, including Ford’s famous fall 1996 red velvet suit and Michele’s own version presented for fall 2021. Also displayed are a ‘70s frock splashed with the Flora pattern reimagined by Michele for fall 2017 and a black suede minidress of the same decade reenvisioned by Giannini in 2014.

The “Stars” section retraces the bond between Gucci and celebrities specifically, from the founder’s first experiences of high society as a porter at The Savoy hotel in London to the brand’s increasing popularity among the international jet set starting from the ‘50s. In particular, nine bespoke gowns designed for leading figures in the movie or music world stand in the space furnished with mirrors and digital screens.

The “Stars” room, part of the Gucci Visions exhibition to open in Florence. Courtesy of Gucci

The traveling theme takes center stage in another hall dedicated to the house’s iconic luggage and bags, displayed in niches in front of LED animations. Pieces on display include a rare ‘40s calfskin toiletries case; a ‘50s suitcase with the Rinascimento print; designs in classic Gucci motifs hailing from the ‘60s and ‘70s, up through items from the 2022 Gucci Savoy collection.

A special focus on three signature accessories marks the “Icons” room. Here, more than 400 different versions of the Bamboo 1947, Horsebit 1955 and Jackie 1961 bags are presented on mirrored shelves. Each style marked a distinctive aspect of the Gucci identity, with the Bamboo 1947 underscoring innovation with a bamboo handle that solved the problem of post-war shortages, and further explored in the “Bamboo” room; the Horsebit 1955 celebrating the house’s equestrian roots with its double ring and bar emblem, and the Jackie 1961 bag becoming instantly recognizable thanks to its half-moon shape.

The “Icons” room, part of the Gucci Visions exhibition opening in Florence. Courtesy of Gucci

Further building on the house’s icons, an immersive experience defines the “Codes” hall, where visitors will be surrounded by patterns and animations spotlighting motifs like the Interlocking G and Web stripes, and their reinterpretations by Gucci’s designers throughout the years.

Along the same lines, the “Flora” room specifically celebrates the namesake pattern, which was commissioned by Rodolfo Gucci in 1966 and first appeared on a silk scarf. The set-up includes a pyramid reflecting the botanical motif across the floor, ceiling and walls, immersed in a sculptural flower garden, while the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum fragrance fills the air.

Adding to the immersive experience, a gaming chair stands in the “Metaverse” room, inviting visitors to sit and explore the brand’s recent initiatives, such as Gucci Town on Roblox, Gucci Vault Land in The Sandbox and Otherside Relics by Gucci, made in collaboration with Yuga Labs.

The entrance to the “Metaverse” room, part of the Gucci Visions exhibition opening in Florence. Courtesy of Gucci

Opened in 2018 and situated in Florence’s central Piazza della Signoria, Gucci Garden is home to the brand’s gallery space as well as its store and the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura restaurant headed by the Italian three-Michelin-star chef. The location also neighbors the Gucci Giardino 25 café and cocktail bar.