×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Group Hits 1B Euro in Quarter

Business

Esprit Opens New SoHo Pop-up

Fashion

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Iridescent Costume for New Tour

This Year’s FIT Future of Fashion Show Mixed Celebration and Honors

Hosted by Ashley Graham, the evening honored Karlie Kloss and Victor Glemaud.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: (L-R) Victor Glemaud, Karlie Kloss, Joyce F. Brown, and Ashley Graham attend the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion presented by Macy's at The Fashion Institute of Technology on May 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIT)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: A model walks the runway for Cecilia Wolf during 2023 FIT Future of Fashion presented by Macy's at The Fashion Institute of Technology on May 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIT)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: A model walks the runway for Vanessa Gray during 2023 FIT Future of Fashion presented by Macy's at The Fashion Institute of Technology on May 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIT)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: A model walks the runway for Katelyn De Levente Raphael during 2023 FIT Future of Fashion presented by Macy's at The Fashion Institute of Technology on May 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIT)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: A model walks the runway for Lancy Zhang during 2023 FIT Future of Fashion presented by Macy's at The Fashion Institute of Technology on May 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIT)
View ALL 30 Photos

“And if that fashion show was any indication of where our industry is going, the future is very bright,” said Karlie Kloss, who received the Fashion Icon award at FIT’s Future of Fashion ’23 Celebration and Honors in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Kloss gave a few remarks at the party following the annual FIT Future of Fashion runway show that featured 87 designs, showcasing the work of 73 students selected from FIT’s class of 2023 Fashion Design BFA program. The runway show was held outdoors at the FIT campus.

The diverse group of students represented four continents, 11 countries and 21 U.S. states from four concentrations: knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel and special occasion. The innovative designs were inspired by the students’ personal stories and addressed many of today’s issues such as sustainability, gender fluidity and size inclusivity.

Related Galleries

The show was sponsored by Macy’s under its social purpose platform, Mission Every One, dedicated to creating a more equitable and sustainable future.

In introducing the fashion show, Dr. Joyce Brown, president of FIT, told the audience, “The students we celebrate tonight are among 8,000 students who attend FIT today and as most of you know, our programs span all of the creative industries — we like to say that we stand at the crossroads of design and business….Students come to us with raw talent and gain knowledge and skills from our dedicated faculty in the fields of beauty, advertising and marketing, interior design, business management, toy design, textiles, animation…and of course our calling card — fashion design.”

Attendees included Mickey Drexler, Ken Downing, Mara Hoffman, Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Noah Kozlowski, Kate Lanphear, Abbey Doneger, Sally LaPointe, Fern Mallis, Nicole Miller, Bibhu Mohapatra, Deirdre Quinn, Larry Leeds, Jill Stuart and Zaldy, among others. The evening was hosted by Ashley Graham.

“This is one of my favorite fashion shows,” said Downing, creative director of Halston. He said he is not only an FIT alumnus, but he loves the students’ “bridled enthusiasm and creativity.”

“That sardine can, I giggled, and the nutritional information on the back, and the lawn furniture chair,” he said, citing some of the more clever ideas that came down the runway. “I loved the diversity of ideas, the micro looks, the maxi looks, the maximalism with the layers of knits and the minimalistic statement. It’s a great show. This institution is one of the best gems in our city.”

Eleven Critic Award winners were recognized with distinction during the runway show. Those students were Jacob Caraccilo for sportswear; Sammi Chen for special occasion; Veronica Creed for knitwear; Katelyn de Levante Raphael for sportswear; Rachel Gewirtz for intimate apparel; Vanessa Gray for sportswear; Yuri Ikegava for special occasion; Chaeeun Lee for knitwear; Cecilia Wolf for sportswear; Amanda Zanetti for special occasion, and Lancy Zhang for sportswear.

Wolf’s look, for example, was a cutout embroidered blouse, tie, short/tulle dress; wool pulled jacket, and vintage suiting fragmented flower, while Gray showed a denim deconstructed bolero jacket, patchwork lace bodysuit and denim skirt with lace inserts. Zanetti presented a mauve Chantilly lace column dress with hand-dyed/pleated tulle ruffles and beaded appliqués.

Macy’s in-house team selected Mariah Does Hooke as the winner for its Macy’s x FIT Every Body Collection Capsule because her look flatters a wide range of body types. Her design was a pale green midi-length shift dress with ruched waist and hardware detailing. The design will be sold at Macy’s Herald Square in New York this fall, with a hangtag featuring Hooke’s name, photo and biography.

Other Macy’s winners were Natalia Bermeo for Best Culturally Inspired Look — a terra-cotta Andean-inspired hand-knit sweater with a multicolor sleeve and brightly colored embellished jacquard. Caraccilo, who won for Best Use of Sustainable Materials, showed a leaf-printed jacket, wildlife vest, plaid shirt and stripe short over burnt edge short. Lorenzo Lukban was awarded Best Gender Neutral Look and presented a black cotton poplin tie-neck blouse, wool wide-leg pants and satin tunic with collaged textile.

Following the show, Hoffman told WWD, “It was great. It’s been so long since I’ve seen a student show. It’s overwhelming to be beginning now. There were so many beautiful things and a lot of smart upcycling and it was nice to see the efforts of sustainability.”

Lafayette 148’s Quinn added, “It was fantastic. The knitwear was amazing. We have a lot of interns from FIT. We have FIT’s Center for Innovation at the Brooklyn Navy Yard,” said Quinn, citing where Lafayette 148 is headquartered.

Mohapatra said he has mentored students and felt the show was wonderful, particularly “the caliber of the workmanship.”

“They each have such unique points of view,” he said. He also thought the casting of the models was diverse, both ethnically and by body shape. He noted that sustainability is ingrained in this generation. “This kind of progressive thinking is woven into their DNA,” he said.

This year, FIT changed things up and held its annual gala directly after the fashion show. The evening honored Kloss as Fashion Icon and Victor Glemaud, designer and FIT alumnus, as Outstanding Alumni honoree.

“FIT nurtured me and truly gave me the foundation to create my own pathways in fashion. Now it’s my honor to contribute and support this amazing faculty of academics here and learn from the students,” said Glemaud, a Haitian American designer who began his namesake business in 2008, having worked at Patrick Robinson, Paco Rabanne and Tommy Hilfiger.

Glemaud said he was a transfer student to FIT after spending three days in cooking school. “When I returned to Queens where I grew up, I started class here at FIT where I instantly felt right at home, welcome and ready to thrive.

“Fashion has always embraced diversity and I am hopeful the fashion industry will be at the forefront of this battle as well as many others that aim to build a more inclusive society. Fashion is a powerful commodity that allows one to transcend and soar,” said Glemaud.

“I don’t claim to have all the answers or give the best advice. I’ve failed just as much as I’ve succeeded, but every day I wake up and feel like I’m just getting started. My advice to you: Stay curious about the world and follow Oprah’s wise words — ‘and remember, when you step out in love, you become someone else’s hope.'”

In accepting her award, Kloss, 30-year-old model, entrepreneur and philanthropist who founded Kode with Klossy, said, “As a 13-year-old girl from St. Louis, Missouri, the idea that I would someday receive an award as a ‘Fashion Icon’ would have been unfathomable.

“My career is a direct result of the very creativity makes up this room,” she added. “I’ve worked with many people throughout the years, and many were members of the FIT alumni network. I’ve seen firsthand how this institution has shaped them into visionaries and provided them the foundational tools to excel. I most definitely wouldn’t be where I am without them.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Hot Summer Bags

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

FIT Presents Future of Fashion Show, Celebration and Honors

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad