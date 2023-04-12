FIT’s Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors to Recognize Karlie Kloss and Victor Glemaud

The Fashion Institute of Technology’s Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors, which takes place May 10 at 7 p.m. at FIT, will honor Karlie Kloss and Victor Glemaud and be hosted by Ashley Graham.

Glemaud, a Haitian-American designer who launched his label of statement knitwear in 2006, will be recognized as the Outstanding Alumni. Model, entrepreneur and philanthropist Kloss will receive the Fashion Icon award.

The evening will feature the annual Future of Fashion runway show. The event benefits the FIT Foundation, which helps nurture the next generation of FIT students by facilitating programs, developing new initiatives and providing scholarships.

Ashley Graham Getty Images for Tory Burch

FIT’s Future of Fashion runway show is an annual showcase featuring selected works of the graduating BFA Fashion Design students, where their talents are shown to an audience that includes industry leaders, designers, influencers, media, notable alumni and friends of FIT. The designs span four concentrations: knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel and special occasion.

Macy’s will once again support the Future of Fashion through two programs under its social purpose platform — Mission Every One — dedicated to creating a more equitable and sustainable future. For the Macy’s x FIT Every Body Collection capsule, the retailer’s in-house design team will select one student’s look — that will appeal to a wide range of body types — to be sold at Macy’s Herald Square store in New York in fall 2023 with a hangtag featuring the name, photo and biography of the recognized student. Macy’s designers have been mentoring the finalists for the Macy’s Capsule Collection.

In addition, Macy’s will present three Bold Representation Awards, which will recognize Best Use of Sustainable Materials, Best Culturally Inspired Look (inspired by the student’s own cultural/ethnic heritage) and Best Gender-Neutral Look.

The designs selected by Macy’s will be featured in the Future of Fashion runway show in addition to a range of designs from the class of 2023 selected by industry professionals who will serve as judges. The judges includes Hollis Daniels, design director, INC RTW, Macy’s; Noah Kozlowski, director, global designer relations and development, IMG; Fern Mallis, president, Fern Mallis LLC; Lilah Ramzi, features editor at Vogue; Catherine Treff, design director, special projects and collaborations, Macy’s, and Alex White, fashion director at Elle.

Prior to the runway show, students are mentored by designers who serve as critics covering the four specializations. The mentors will name 11 Critic Award winners who will be recognized during the runway show. This year’s critics and their category are Georgina Chapman, cofounder and designer, Marchesa (Special Occasion); Jonathan Cohen, cofounder and creative director, Jonathan Cohen (Sportswear); Marshall Columbia, founder and designer, Marshall Columbia (Sportswear); Sergio Hudson, creative director and founder, Sergio Hudson (Sportswear); Naeem Khan, founder rand designer, Naeem Khan (Special Occasion); Sally LaPointe, cofounder and creative director, LaPointe (Sportswear); Nicole Miller, founder and designer, Nicole Miller (Sportswear); Ralph Rucci, founder and designer, Ralph Rucci (Special Occasion); Daija Simpson, knitwear designer, Oscar de la Renta (Knitwear); Stacey Tester, senior design director, knitwear and jersey, Coach (Knitwear), and Jennifer Zuccarini, founder and chief executive officer, Fleur du Mal (Intimate Apparel).

Tickets to the Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors are available for purchase. In addition to the live event at FIT, the runway show will be livestreamed to the public.