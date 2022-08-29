×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

Business

What to Watch: Will the Rich Carry the Consumer Economy?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: IMG Unveils Programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Fred Segal Launches Its First Collection

The gender-neutral clothing takes inspiration from the various communities that make up Los Angeles.

Fred Segal The Neighborhoods Collection
A look at The Neighborhoods Collection. Courtesy: Fred Segal

Fred Segal is getting to know its neighbors a little better.

The iconic retailer, known for its luxury lifestyle merchandise, has unveiled its first in-house collection inspired by the diverse surrounding communities that make up the vast Los Angeles metropolis.

The Neighborhoods Collection is an array of 22 styles encompassing T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and sweatpants made in Los Angeles, starting with the design up to the last finishing touches.

Tapped to design the collection late last year was Alfredo Settimio, an Italian-born designer who has lived in Los Angeles for 30 years.

The collection’s inspiration is drawn from Los Angeles’ surrounding neighborhoods. Fashion shoots were done in Santa Monica, Mar Vista, the Mid-Wilshire area, Hollywood, Elysian Park and Koreatown.

Jeff Lotman, chief executive officer of Fred Segal and Global Icons, said he chose Settimio for his design sensibilities, his skill with washes and his passion for the Fred Segal brand.

Settimio said he was pleased to be asked to design the first Fred Segal collection. “I have been to Fred Segal since Day One here. I used to sell my own projects to Fred Segal when I designed in Italy. Fred Segal, for me, has always been in my heart. So, I thought, ‘Of course I will do it for you. I am honored you are asking me.’”

The new designs come in an array of oversize and gender-neutral silhouettes. Twelve colors make up the collection, with six of those in neon shades.

They are all pigment dyed and printed with an updated Fred Segal logo created by the Italian designer, who has also designed for Harley-Davidson Motor Co. Retail prices range from $180 to $390.   

Settimio said he partnered with Asher Fabric Concepts, a local knitting mill and factory, to put the collection together. They used mostly organic and recycled cotton with an ultra-soft feel.

“We are particularly proud of the fact that the collection was designed, cut, sewn, dyed and manufactured locally here in Los Angeles,” Lotman said.

He added there will be more Neighborhoods Collections to come with updated palettes and fabrications.

Fred Segal is a retail name that has been around since 1961 when a hip entrepreneur by the name of Fred Segal opened a tiny store in West Hollywood, selling the latest high-end blue jeans and casual California fashion. It was a must-stop shop for many celebrities and fashion cognoscenti from around the world. Fred Segal was known for its shops within a shop.

In 2019, Global Icons acquired a majority stake in the company with an eye on licensing the brand and expanding retail. There are now Fred Segal stores in Los Angeles, Malibu, Las Vegas and Seoul, South Korea.

