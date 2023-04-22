French Fashion Federation Moves Couture Dates Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

PARIS — The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, has moved forward the dates of the fall 2024 edition of Paris Couture Week to avoid a clash with preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the French capital next year.

Billed as the biggest event ever organized in France, the Games will transform the city’s iconic landmarks into sporting venues, with plans to build a volleyball stadium at the foot of the Eiffel Tower and to host BMX and skateboard competitions on Place de la Concorde, among others.

But it threatens to disrupt other major cultural events like music festivals, triggering fears that fashion shows, and auxiliary events including showrooms and presentations, could be impacted too.

In a joint interview, Bruno Pavlovsky, president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, and Pascal Morand, its executive president, detailed some of the measures the organization is taking to proof its calendar against the forecast disruption stemming from the Games, which will monopolize the city’s venues and security forces for several months.

“Everyone is committed to ensuring that the Olympic Games are a global success,” Pavlovsky said, noting that mock-ups suggested that holding the event in the city will make for some arresting images. “It’s going to be quite breathtaking and extraordinary. Having said that, the reality is that this comes with huge security challenges and obligations that must be met.”

The federation has become adept at dealing with challenges, from major incidents like the 2015 terrorist attacks and anti-government protests in 2018, to scheduling clashes with regular large-scale events like the Paris Marathon and the Gay Pride parade.

Ahead of the Olympic Games, which will run from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024, and the Paralympic Games, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, 2024, it’s coordinating its efforts with the Paris police, City Hall, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee and the Interministerial Delegation for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“There are fewer unforeseen elements in this instance, but it requires more preparation, so the focus has shifted towards anticipation and rationalization,” said Morand. “The level of complexity is greater.”

The federation is working with authorities to draw up a list of the 200 spaces that usually host fashion events and whether they can be used next summer.

“Most of the usual venues will be taken over by the Olympic Games, whether to host journalists or competitions. Our job now is to find the locations where we will be able to host men’s and haute couture shows, knowing that we have the support of the competent authorities,” said Pavlovsky, who is president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS.

The government has a strong incentive to protect the fashion sector, which represents 154 billion euros in direct turnover and generates 1 million jobs in France, according to a study published by the Institut Français de la Mode in 2018.

The federation, meanwhile, is keen to protect the reputation of Paris as the capital of fashion.

“We insisted that the haute couture shows be allowed to take place, because the risk is that if people don’t feel welcome in Paris, they will go and show elsewhere. That could potentially destroy the work we’ve been doing with Pascal over the last few years to ensure these events in Paris are unique and powerful, so we couldn’t take that risk,” Pavlovsky said.

In order to allow all participants to make arrangements, the federation therefore decided to publish its 2024 dates early. The men’s fashion weeks will run from Jan. 16 to 21, and from June 18 to 23; women’s fashion weeks will take place from Feb. 26 to March 5, and from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1; while the haute couture shows are scheduled for Jan. 22 to 25, and June 24 to 27.

Usually, a week separates the men’s shows and haute couture week in summer.

“The strong message we’re sending by providing these dates is also to explain to everyone that showrooms and presentations in July, including those for related activities like high jewelry, will be virtually impossible,” Pavlovsky said.

“It’s not just the four days of couture shows that are being moved forward, it’s the whole calendar of activities in Paris — which kicks off with men’s and ends with the July 14 public holiday — that will have to be expedited,” he added. “The reality is that from July 1 onwards, the [Olympic] organization will definitively take over all venues.”

As a result, Chanel, which is the exclusive private sponsor of the renovation of the Grand Palais, does not expect to return there for its shows until October 2024.

With accommodation likely to be in short supply, participants are also advised to book their travel and hotels early. “We have another 14 months to go. I hope it will be sufficient for everyone to get organized,” Pavlovsky said.

At present, there are no plans for the French fashion industry to be involved in the opening ceremony, the executives said.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s biggest luxury conglomerate, on Thursday confirmed rumors that it is in talks to become a partner of the organizing committee of the 2024 Olympics. French retailer Carrefour is a premium partner, while sporting goods retailer Decathlon and sports brand Le Coq Sportif are among the official partners.

Stéphane Ashpool, who was mentored by Pavlovsky after winning the ANDAM Prize in 2015 with his streetwear label Pigalle Paris, has been named artistic director in charge of the French Olympic and Paralympic team uniforms for the Paris Games. Le Coq Sportif will manufacture the performance wear.

“I think it’s great that Stéphane was chosen. He totally deserves it and what I’ve seen of the collection is amazing,” Pavlovsky said. “I’m delighted that he was able to do that because he’s genuinely talented and what’s more, he’s always been at the crossroads of sport and fashion.”