G20 in Indonesia: a Divided Mood and Sartorial Code Takes Place

The long tradition of the happy awkward family photo took a pass this year.

15 November 2022, Indonesia, Nusa Dua: Wearing traditional shirts, Giovanni Infantino (l-r), Fifa president, Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, and Rishi Sunak, prime minister of Great Britain, attend dinner on the sidelines of the G20 summit. In the process, another participant takes a selfie. The group of the G20, the strongest industrialized nations and emerging economies, is meeting for two days on the Indonesian island of Bali. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Say cheese: Fifa president Giovanni Infantino; Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, and Rishi Sunak, prime minister of Great Britain. dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

The G20 took place in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday for the 2022 summit with 20 world leaders present to address issues relating to the global economy, with a focus on ​​the invasion of Ukraine; global economic fallout; climate crisis; North Korea’s nuclear program, and China’s global ambitions.

The long tradition of the happy awkward family photo took a pass this year because of Russia’s presence at the convention.

This is British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first big foreign policy task at hand as his country just lost control of being the biggest stock market in Europe as Paris now takes the reins.

Sunak stuck to his crisp white shirts and neckties throughout meetings with his counterparts despite the 81-degree Fahrenheit heat, regularly throwing on his blazer from young, low-key London tailor Henry Herbert.

“Politicians feel they need the gravitas that comes with a tie as opposed to a relaxed open collar,” said Peter Bevan, a London-based menswear stylist.

NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 14: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have a bilateral meeting at the Art Cafe Bumbu Bali on November 14, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The new British Prime Minister aims to articulate his foreign policy vision here while grappling with economic instability at home. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have a bilateral meeting at the Art Cafe Bumbu Bali in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. Getty Images

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau let loose by occasionally unbuttoning their top buttons, removing their neckties and rolling up their sleeves, worn with a constant grin on their faces.

For the evening welcome dinner hosted by Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Widodo, some of the world leaders, including Sunak; Trudeau; The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte; Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and others changed into traditional batik shirts, a wax-resistant dyeing technique made up of detailed prints.

French President Emmanuel Macron walks at the welcoming dinner during the G20 Summit in Badung on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022. (Photo by WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by WILLY KURNIAWAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron walks at the welcoming dinner during the G20 Summit in Badung on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Macron didn’t participate in the changing of their uniforms. Macron wore a tucked-in white shirt with suit trousers and Salman donned traditional dress from the Arabian Peninsula with a gold-trimmed bisht (a cloak typically made from camel hair and goat wool) worn with a keffiyeh and agal, the traditional scarf with the black cord accessory to keep it in place.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, a sharp and colorful dresser
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, a sharp and colorful dresser. Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a sharp and colorful dresser, rewore two items from her wardrobe: an orange and pink checked jacket, previously worn to a joint press conference with the prime minister of Albania Edi Rama in October and a navy blazer with a subtly embroidered waist worn to meet with the prime minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski that same month.

