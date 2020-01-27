By  on January 27, 2020

LONDON — Galvan is expanding beyond eveningwear.

The London-based label, which built a following around its vision for modern, sleek occasion wear, is now adding resortwear to its repertoire. The idea was to offer customers a chance to wear Galvan beyond formal occasions and the brand’s founders’ own desire to dress up on vacation.

