This Grammys was about music's new divas, the vanguards of individual style challenged what a rock star looks like at a time when diversity is still not a reality.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Even within the Grammys organization itself (which may or may not have been the reason Beyoncé joined Taylor Swift in being a no-show, and Cardi B skipped the carpet, depriving viewers some of the night’s highest fashion wattage).⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Lizzo used her moment to redefine what a red-carpet goddess looks like, wearing a custom white @Versace gown and furry stole inspired by old Hollywood. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The body positivity crusader researched icons including Marlene Dietrich, Madonna and Whitney Houston, and then made the look her own, stylist Marko Monroe told WWD. “We noticed they all had moments in white gowns, even Marilyn.…We wanted to turn up the volume with this classic gown shape.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Now it’s up to @Versace to use or lose the moment to embrace more larger sizing in its ready-to-wear. Because fashion should probably be inclusive for everyone, not just Hollywood celebrities, right? (For the actual show, Lizzo changed into an off-shoulder black velvet ballgown by the king of inclusivity: @csiriano.)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @Boothmoore⁣ 📸: @polkimaging ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #grammys⁣ #lizzo