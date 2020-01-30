COPENHAGEN — With the turn of the decade, Ganni is looking to set a new tone that’s all about collaboration and strengthening the bonds of the now-famous #GanniGirls community that helped the brand shoot to fame.

The brand’s show, which will take place on Thursday evening in Copenhagen, will set the agenda for the rest of Ganni’s year by debuting a series of collaborations with female creatives handpicked by the label’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup.