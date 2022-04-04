Genderless Loungewear Kicks Off Slow Living at Goodee

TORONTO — After 18 months in development, Goodee cofounders Byron and Dexter Peart are broadening their brand’s roadmap in 2022, moving to expand their socially conscious home and lifestyle marketplace by introducing the Slow Wear Collection — the duo’s first attempt at gender neutral ready-to-wear.

Inspired by the idea of slowing down to contemplate and value one’s time, this initial go at creating their own genderless sports loungewear represents the first installment of Slow Living at Goodee, a larger brand initiative that the Montreal-based twins will roll out with future drops.

Byron and Dexter at Habitat 67, Montreal Courtesy of Goodee

“We’ve designed this with purpose,” said Dexter Peart who, along with his brother Byron, garnered a following after launching former lifestyle brand Want Les Essentiels in 2006, followed by 2019’s unveiling of Goodee — a selective online marketplace for home and design wares.

Now ethically produced in Portugal by a GOTS-certified organic manufacturer, the Slow Wear Collection comes out of the gates featuring a revamp of the brand’s bestselling Goodee Hoodie, which retails for $125 U.S.

Wearable lounge pants, at $100, also anchor the collection, coming in wardrobe-friendly colors such as black, eden, gray melange and quartz rose.

Each item, sized from XS to XL, can be worn by both sexes.

“The big question was how do we make this universal?” Dexter Peart told WWD.

“This collection is not just for a man or a woman. He could wear an item one day, she the next. But that created a challenge to build the perfect fit from the ground up for different body shapes. It took a lot of time and talent to do it,” Peart said. “But it’s a strong genderless proposition and when it’s done well, it’s powerful.”

Goodee Courtesy of Goodee

Designed to complement people’s lives, the Slow Wear Collection can be worn relaxing at home, walking the dog or meeting friends for dinner.

“At its core, this is easy wear that tells a story,” said Byron Peart, whose sustainably made collection sports Goodee’s new sun logo — a warm yellow-toned emblem created out of recycled thread that reflects the brand’s inherent optimism.

“As a whole, this all falls back on slow living and a slow meditation on life’s moments, as well as bringing more joy into our lives. People can wear this collection through those moments,” he said.

“All these touchpoints change the luxury narrative for us because at Goodee we believe the greatest luxury is time,” he told WWD. “But we hope people will recognize the great value they are getting for what went in to creating this collection.”

“In five years’ time, we hope to evolve our product in such a way to meet the demands of a vast number of shoppers and help them make better choices,” said Dexter Peart, whose new collection is available online across North America. “But at this point on our roadmap, we believe people come to Goodee knowing that it has done all the hard work for them to find what fits with the life they want to live.”