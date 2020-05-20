A dreamer and Montreal native, Marie-Ève Lecavalier is feeling reflective, imaginative and inspired by her beginnings while quarantined at her childhood home. Through a 2020 that has so far been melancholic and unforgiving, Lecavalier remains optimistic regarding her namesake brand, which exudes fantasy and a polished undercurrent of art by using abstract patterns and curved lines that allow her to play with optics and proportions. Her multicolor wavy side T-shirt from spring 2020, for instance, is a bold statement piece with an eccentric color palette and edgy side seams. Now available on Ssense. For more on this euphoric brand to watch, read below.

WWD: Please introduce yourself. Where are you quarantined right now? How are you feeling?

Marie-Ève Lecavalier: I’m Marie-Ève Lecavalier, designer of Lecavalier. I am quarantined at my parents’ house in the South Shore of Montreal and I am feeling quite reflective about the future.

WWD: Given the circumstances, how have you found inspirations these days?

M-E.L.: I have got time to go back to basics, which means watching documentaries, experimental movies and reading. I am also finding inspiration by just having the time to think and stare at my ceiling like I did as a kid. All started from that small room so it feels good to be back there.

WWD: Right now, are there any special mementos you stand by? What would you advise your future self and brand to be?

M-E.L.: Right now my advice would be to really follow my instincts like I wanted to do since the beginning. I never felt like the fashion calendar made any sense to begin with, how can one make good and relevant designs in that type of environment? There was just too much going on and no time to really look at things and think. So now I am looking forward with my own rules and under my own pace.

WWD: What are your plans for the future?

M-E.L.: My plan is to continue doing what I love, telling stories and making people dream with me for a moment. At the end of the day, imagination is the most free and pure form of freedom. In these circumstances that we are in right now, storytelling is the way to go.