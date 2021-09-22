Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Meg Calloway’s work is centered on craft and alternative forms of making, seeking to subvert the precision of sartorial craft. Imperfect, tactile and expressive are just a few words to describe artist and designer.

At a young age, Calloway would sketch lavish gowns that continuously evolved her critical theories on design. These past few years have been full of uncertainty, to say the least, and these major changes have allowed Calloway a lot of self-reflection. She told WWD, “You begin to question the purpose of design during times like this — if your efforts are not better suited elsewhere. If anything, this past year has reiterated the importance of creative outlets and expression; especially at a time when voices need to be heard and connections need to be forged. I think people are craving levity, excitement, some level of awe.”

Calloway believes the increased digital direction of the world has become an equalizer for emerging designers: “The ability to DM someone you want to work with, find new sources of inspiration and discover new artists, has made it an invaluable resource and tool.”

Calloway’s garments during the Parsons MFA Fashion Design and Society’s 2019 show exhibited her acuity for pattern-making, weaving, draping and knotting when creating materials that have function. “With each knot and illustration, [there’s] a remnant of my own hand,” she said.

As she continues to make headway, Calloway advises herself to be absolutely present so that she can revel in all the minute details, continue learning and channel those learnings into something good. “But also, try not to get caught up in if what you are doing is ‘good enough’ but rather if it is serving you, or others, in some way,” she adds.