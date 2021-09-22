×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Get to know the designer behind tactile brand, Meg Calloway.

Get to Know: Meg Calloway
Courtesy photo

Meg Calloway’s work is centered on craft and alternative forms of making, seeking to subvert the precision of sartorial craft. Imperfect, tactile and expressive are just a few words to describe artist and designer.

At a young age, Calloway would sketch lavish gowns that continuously evolved her critical theories on design. These past few years have been full of uncertainty, to say the least, and these major changes have allowed Calloway a lot of self-reflection. She told WWD, “You begin to question the purpose of design during times like this — if your efforts are not better suited elsewhere. If anything, this past year has reiterated the importance of creative outlets and expression; especially at a time when voices need to be heard and connections need to be forged. I think people are craving levity, excitement, some level of awe.”

Calloway believes the increased digital direction of the world has become an equalizer for emerging designers: “The ability to DM someone you want to work with, find new sources of inspiration and discover new artists, has made it an invaluable resource and tool.”

Calloway’s garments during the Parsons MFA Fashion Design and Society’s 2019 show exhibited her acuity for pattern-making, weaving, draping and knotting when creating materials that have function. “With each knot and illustration, [there’s] a remnant of my own hand,” she said.

As she continues to make headway, Calloway advises herself to be absolutely present so that she can revel in all the minute details, continue learning and channel those learnings into something good. “But also, try not to get caught up in if what you are doing is ‘good enough’ but rather if it is serving you, or others, in some way,” she adds.

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad