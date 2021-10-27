Get to Know: Sen5e

Bronx Native and fashion designer Frank Morales combined his background in graffiti and graphic design studies into emerging brand Sen5e.

A look from Sen5e. Owen Bobby

While COVID-19 continues to be a challenge, the designer tells WWD that it’s given him and his business partner, Shqiprim Mujaj, time to experiment with the direction for Sen5e’s new drops.

The pair were able to explore fabrics and designs, while remaining tunnel-visioned. “Every concept has a story to it all. It’s original and refreshing. All of our ideas are made from scratch. I try my best not to get sucked into the newest trends or what’s ‘in’ at the moment. I love making quality pieces, from the cuts down to the design. When I say this, I mean this in the most humble way,” said Morales.

A look from Sen5e. Owen Bobby

The designer said that social media has definitely aided in the growth and expansion of the brand — even reaching the likes and support of rappers like Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda. Forging ahead, the designer envisions a prosperous future for Sen5e. “Stay true to yourself, focus on your lane and never stop grinding. This was all an idea five years ago so I can only imagine what’s to come in the next five!” he said.