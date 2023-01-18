Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence Partners with The Snow Lodge for Co-Branded Capsule

Fresh off of her first “Feel Shop” experiential popups in New York City and Aspen, Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand Guest in Residence is releasing an exclusive co-branded capsule with The Snow Lodge, the sister property of The Surf Lodge, located at the St. Regis in Aspen.

“I love the feeling of having something attached to a special place where you have great memories, a lot of this collection was designed with that in mind… a holiday getaway with friends or loved ones, who would be there, what’d they be doing, what would they need to layer up? There is so much nostalgia in that for me, and opening a Guest In Residence Feel Shop in Aspen, it felt like the perfect opportunity to create these co-branded products with The Snow Lodge,” Hadid told WWD.

Jayma Cardoso and Gigi Hadid Courtesy of The Snow Lodge.

Jayma Cardoso, founder and creative director of The Surf Lodge Brands, added that the “very nice, synergetic relationship” and partnership originally started through Cardoso’s longtime mutual friend Isaac Ross, who co-founded Guest in Residence with Hadid.

“I knew by researching and taking an interest in what Guest in Residence was doing that the collections are very much about heirloom pieces that are timeless – that really spoke to me,” Cardoso told WWD, adding that both Hadid’s personal connection to Aspen and her interest in sustainability were key to the partnership.

Guest in Residence x The Snow Lodge’s oversized hoodie.

The co-branded Guest in Residence x The Snow Lodge capsule consists of three 100 percent cashmere styles – an oversized hoodie and true crew (offered in black and grey colorways) and an oversized crew in navy – priced $300 to $375. Each style boasts a co-branded logo noted to be plucked by Hadid’s latest Ski Lodge collection, which was also inspired by her time spent growing up in Aspen, and will be available for sale exclusively at The Snow Lodge in Aspen and via The Snow Lodge’s website.

“The graphics were taken from our Ski Lodge collection, the graphic tee was inspired by an iconic Aspen restaurant/clothing store (that has been closed for probably a decade now), Boogies— I have so many memories of watching airbrush tee’s being made there. We added the co-branded Snow Lodge graphic to the “ski tee” as well as some of our Core Collection best sellers, so these are really functional and wearable pieces,” Hadid said, adding she hopes the Guest in Residence x The Snow Lodge’s communities, “feel that they’ve gotten a quality item that they will remember this time in Aspen by and that can join them for many winter adventures to come.”