LONDON — Rick Owens is on a collaborations roll — something he never thought would happen: After working with Birkenstock and Moncler Genius in the few past months, he’s set to reveal his first collection with the street and sports brand Champion on March 12.

He’s done the collection, for men and women, in black, pearl and gray, and put an emphasis on cotton underwear — not that he wears any himself. In an interview, Owens described the collection as “stripped-down togas, loincloths and robes,” and if that sounds a little too “Spartacus,” there are also some Champion basics, too.