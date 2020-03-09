Drunk shopping is a $44.9 billion industry in the U.S.
According to Finder’s latest drunk shopping survey, almost a quarter of American consumers shop while intoxicated. Which is good news for retailers, like Nordstrom, who have in-store bars.
While food and alcohol purchases are the most common drunk purchases, shoes, clothes and accessories total 36.9 percent of drunk purchases. Notably, men account for over half of drunk purchases in the shoes, clothes and accessories category at 45.4 percent, compared to 20.2 percent of women.
Report: Alexandra Pastore