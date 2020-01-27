By  on January 26, 2020

Staples Center may be the house that Kobe Bryant built, but the Grammys went on as planned there Sunday night as Los Angeles mourned its hometown hero.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” Lizzo said, opening the show with the soul-lifting version of “Cuz I Love You,” which everybody needed at the moment, complete with LED ballerinas.

