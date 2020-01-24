“The LED ballerinas can wait!” said stylist Brett Alan Nelson on Thursday morning at The Residency Experience in West Hollywood, where he was in the throes of Grammys prep, doing last-minute pulls for Lizzo’s onstage Grammys look that may (or may not) involve LED ballerinas.

“Lizzo’s performance is going to be the most iconic of the night. When I saw the rehearsal, I cried,” said the image-maker, plucking a dangling triangle diamond earring for his tray.