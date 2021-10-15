×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Vuori Sets Aggressive Expansion After $400M Investment

Fashion

Willy Chavarria on Design Ethos, Latinx vs. Latine and What True Inclusivity Looks Like

Business

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at The Wynn

Moore From L.A.: Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters Take Aim at Cultural Appropriation

"In the past year, through conversations and a willingness to learn, I realized I had an opportunity to use my platform and brand to change what has often been the exploitative nature of fashion," said Lauren.

Mosaic: Gee’s Bend & Greg Lauren
Mary Margaret Pettway, left; Greg Lauren, center, and a model wearing the Mosaic: Gee’s Bend and Greg Lauren collection. Menelik Puryear/Courtesy of Gee’s Bend

Ralph Lauren may have built an apparel empire out of romantic interpretations of Americana, but his nephew Greg Lauren is giving credit to authentic American creators with a new collaboration with the quilters of Gee’s Bend.

Debuting at Bergdorf Goodman today, the textiles for the pieces were created by 14 quilters from the rural Alabama community of Black artists who trace their history — and craft — back to the enslaved people of Pettway Plantation. The Mosaic: Gee’s Bend & Greg Lauren collection uses scraps of fabric from the designer’s archive as a way of acknowledging what his brand’s signature sustainable “GL Scraps” scrap work technique owes to artisans who came before him, including those in Gee’s Bend.

“In the past year, through conversations and a willingness to learn, I realized I had an opportunity to use my platform and brand to change what has often been the exploitative nature of fashion,” said Lauren.

Related Galleries

“I like the recognition we’re getting…Greg is giving us the credit,” said Mary Margaret Pettway. The Gee’s Bend point person on the project, Pettway started quilting at age 11, and her mother’s work was in the landmark 2002 exhibition “The Quilts of Gee’s Bend” at the Whitney Museum in New York.

Mosaic: Gee’s Bend & Greg Lauren
The quilters of Gee’s Bend. Stacey K Allen/Courtesy of Gee’s Bend

Lauren got his start as a fine artist challenging romantic archetypes through the materials he used. An art show in Los Angeles in 2010 featured suits made of crumpled paper. He launched his ready-to-wear collection in 2011, focusing on handmade and artisanal West Coast slouch wear for the creative class, which was in some ways a reaction to his family’s brand of East Coast perfection.

“I have always been intrigued by deconstructing the concept of Americana…and helping to shed light on a more truthful version of it in the context of art, fashion and style…,” he said.

That more truthful version now includes quilting, a mainstay of Americana that has become a fashionable technique in recent seasons with labels large (Chloé) and small (Bode), thanks to its association with upcycling and sustainability.

“Before quilting became popular, it was a lost art pretty much because we’re losing so many traditional things we used to do just to make do,” explained Pettway.

Mosaic: Gee’s Bend & Greg Lauren
The quilters of Gee’s Bend. Stacey K Allen/Courtesy of Gee’s Bend

Like many, Lauren was first exposed to quilts as an aesthetic, when he began researching them for a 2018 collection. “I Googled quilts, saw geometric red and white images, screen-shot them and up they went on the mood board,” he said.

Not until deeper exploration, prompted in part by the Black Lives Matter protests, did he realize what he was looking at was from Gee’s Bend, which he name checked in his 2021 collection, with a portion of proceeds going to the Souls Grown Deep Foundation to preserve and promote Black artwork in the South.

While designers are called out regularly by social media sites for cultural appropriation (including recently, the New York brand SEA, for using Hawaiian quilting without giving credit), Lauren said this collaboration was not a response to any call-out, but more about personal introspection. (No doubt, it is also a next-gen response to his Uncle Ralph and others appropriating Native American imagery and textiles, among other things.)

“I don’t want to indict other designers,” he said when asked about that. “I believe in approaching our relationships with other communities, with marginalized communities, in a more responsible way than it’s been done before. With this we set out to create a proper model through which creatives should and can collaborate with artists and artistic communities, and one that is about volition and consent.”

Mosaic: Gee’s Bend & Greg Lauren
A sketch for a coat from the Mosaic: Gee’s Bend and Greg Lauren collection. Greg Lauren/Courtesy of Gee’s Bend

Lauren worked with Souls Grown Deep and with apparel industry innovator Nest to make contact with Gee’s Bend and forge a relationship. Then he set up a Zoom conversation with the quilters to see if they were interested in making panels using fabric Lauren provided, knowing that the panels would become garments.

“So there would be a clear idea of what their work would be used for. That was important for me because creatives and designers for a long time have used others’ work, especially when the work is relegated to folk art or found art or a vintage piece,” he said. “Whether something was created by a known celebrated artist or not, a person used their ingenious artistic ability to put two colors next to each other, to choose fabrics, to stitch, to create the emotional response for those who see it. That has to be recognized and appreciated.”

Each quilter came back with choices of fabric, and was sent a quilting kit with yardage and bins of scraps, from tweeds to men’s wear suiting to nylon to denim and workwear.

Pettway communicated that the community wanted not only recognition, but compensation and financial participation in the final product. So they were compensated first for the panels. All of the profits from sales of the collection will also go back to Gee’s Bend. Lauren asked Bergdorf Goodman to place a proper order of pieces, and 10 percent of their profits will also go to the community.

“Proper and equitable collaborations are not easy, and they don’t necessarily make financial sense to a company, but you have to do it to create a better model,” said Lauren, explaining that the quilters were also involved in giving feedback on how the 276 panels were used.

Mosaic: Gee’s Bend & Greg Lauren
A coat from the Mosaic: Gee’s Bend and Greg Lauren collection. Menelik Puryear/Courtesy of Gee’s Bend

The resulting 93 garments, priced commensurate to the artwork at $5,000 to $10,000, will be in the Bergdorf Goodman men’s store through Nov. 8. “Combining brown and cream herringbone and houndstooth with orange twills and nylons and bold blue linens, it’s incredible. They opened my eyes to textiles I’ve known my entire life,” said Lauren.

The immersive installation features the quilters’ portraits, their voices in recordings where they discuss the process, and editorial-style collection images shot in L.A. with input from Pettway on casting and styling. “She’s the most authentic person and creative I’ve worked with,” the designer added. “We had fun,” she laughed.

Each piece has the quilter’s signature on the outside, and bio stitched into the lining. “That to me is what this is about,” said Lauren, who plans to continue the collaboration and hopes it sparks others to tap into the community’s skills. “We can talk about appropriation and what has been done, but what is exciting to me is what’s being done.”

Mosaic: Gee’s Bend & Greg Lauren
Mary Margaret Pettway, left; Greg Lauren, center, and a model wearing the Mosaic: Gee’s Bend and Greg Lauren collection. Menelik Puryear/Courtesy of Gee’s Bend
Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Greg Lauren and Gee's Bend Quilters

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad