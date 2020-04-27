“I’ve actually been getting a lot more done than I expected,” shared 23-year-old model Hailey Bieber of being confined during the pandemic. She and her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, are together in his home country of Canada. “I’m feeling really inspired, and I’ve been putting together a bunch of inspiration boards for different projects I want to do in the future, reading new books and watching new shows….I’ve been spending a lot of time baking, and I absolutely love it.”

If life hadn’t been interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, Hailey Bieber would have been at Coachella just days ago, launching her campaign for Levi Strauss & Co. alongside Jaden Smith, the 21-year-old singer, rapper, actor and son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jaden is like family,” continued Bieber. “He’s so creative and expressive. I love that we got to work together on this. One of my favorite memories of Jaden was actually watching him perform at Coachella last year. I loved watching him grow. I met him when he was so young. He’s captivating, such a great performer.”

“Hailey is family,” echoed Smith, who remembered the moment well. He wore custom Levi’s vintage during the performance, he shared. “I will never forget the feeling I had when I first walked on the Coachella stage.”

The company had a presence “all over” the festival grounds, he added. “I’ve been a fan of Levi’s all my life. It’s one of the most authentic brands around.”

Presenting spring and summer looks, the collection includes graphic tops, tanks, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts; accessories like hats and tote bags, and denim, naturally. Items range in cost between $7.50 for socks to $498 for a denim, “trucker” jacket with fringe.

Both have previously worked with the American company. They’ve attended events in support of the brand in the past, and just last year, Bieber was named the first face of its 501 jeans.

“As we often do, we developed longstanding relationships with the people that we work with,” said Levi’s chief marketing officer Jen Sey. “We strive to have working relationships that are positive for both parties….We’ve built that over time with these two.

“With Hailey, it’s about her sense of style and how she expresses herself through her personal sense of style,” Sey went on. “It’s her optimism, her outlook on the world, her humanity and how she expresses herself through social media. She shares her real feelings, and I think she has a real, authentic connection with young people. That, to me, is really representative of the brand and what we’re about. Jaden has a lot of those same qualities, and then he’s obviously a musician as well. The two of them together represent optimism, creativity and this youthful outlook that can ultimately drive progress and represent hope in the world.”

From the youth at Woodstock, the 1969 music festival, to those who were at the fall of the Berlin Wall, young people moving the world forward have chosen to wear Levi’s, she added. “And you still see that today, whether it’s at a Pride parade or a music festival or a march for climate change; there’s a synergy between young people’s interest and what Levi’s has come to stand for.”

Year after year, the company has celebrated and invested in this youthful spirit though various initiatives and events, particularly in music. These days, Levi’s has taken it viral. In lieu of a presence at Coachella, the brand has been hosting mini concerts on Instagram Live on weekdays at 5:01 p.m. PST, while committing $10,000 per performance to the charity of the artist’s choice. And live today, at 4 p.m. PST on Levi’s Instagram, Bieber and Smith will join Sey in conversation to commemorate the launch.

“It’s authentic to my style and rich with history….Levi’s is a brand that lets you be authentic, lets you be yourself,” Bieber shared of what attracts her to the company. Her first pair of Levi’s, she said, were 501s stolen from her father, actor Stephen Baldwin. “I stole his Nineties dad look. And now they’re even making a dad jean.”

She misses her family and friends most right now in quarantine. Smith, too, had his own loved ones in mind.

“Community is so important to me,” he shared. He’s currently working on new music.

“[I’m] thinking a lot about some other projects I have going on, my [nonprofit] 501cThree and my I Love You organization,” he added. The former, which he cofounded with reporter Drew FitzGerald, works to bring clean water to Flint, Mich., while the latter provides food for those in need. “I’ve been busy. There’s a lot to be done these days now more than ever.”