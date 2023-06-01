Happy 97th Birthday Marilyn: Fleur du Mal Partners with Marilyn Monroe Estate for Lingerie Collection

In recognition of what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 97th birthday on Thursday, luxury lingerie brand Fleur du Mal and the Marilyn Monroe Estate have partnered on a collaboration, brought to life through the photography of Bert Stern.

The collection draws inspiration from Stern’s photography and Monroe’s most memorable film costumes, photo shoots and red carpet ensembles.

Stern, who died in 2013 at the age of 83, was one of the last photographers to shoot Monroe, in June and July 1962 for Vogue. Monroe died in August 1962.

Fleur du Mal and Marilyn Monroe collaboration. Morgan Maher, courtesy of Fleur du Mal.

“It was such a delight for us to draw inspiration from Marilyn Monroe, the most iconic sex symbol and interpret it into this capsule collection,” said Jennifer Zuccarini, founder of Fleur du Mal. “She was an advocate for women’s independence — Marilyn was ambitious and fearless about pursuing her dreams. We referenced some of her most iconic looks, but imagined in our Fleur aesthetic. You might not recognize the reference immediately, but we tried to capture her essence in every piece.”

A look from the Fleur du Mal x Marilyn Monroe Estate collaboration. courtesy of Fleur de Mal.

The influence of Monroe’s classic film “Some Like It Hot” can be seen in silhouettes, intricate details and color palettes of a number of apparel and lingerie pieces in the collection. In addition, Fleur du Mal collaborated closely with the Marilyn Monroe Estate and Stern to exclusively feature images from the photographer’s archive, which have never been seen on apparel before.

Styles include appliqué bras and thongs, bodysuits, embellished dresses with cutouts, high-slit skirts, ruffle shorts, ruffled camis, garters and a Marilyn-printed silk slip. Retail prices range from $75 for panties to $695 for an embellished dress with cutout. Sizes go from XS to L.

The collection, which is for one season only, will be sold online and in Fleur du Mal’s retail stores, as well as such retailers as Saks, Net-a-porter, Zalando, Shopbop, LuisaViaRoma, Revolve, Fwrd, Matchesfashion, Davd Jones, Bloomingdale’s and other specialty stores.

The campaign will appear on Fleur du Mal’s website, social channels and outdoors. It is photographed by Morgan Maher, and features Lauren Fern, Mazzy Star and Ariah Hamburg.

A look from the Fleur du Mal and Marilyn Monroe collaboration. Photo by Morgan Maher, courtesy of Fleur du Mal.

Fleur du Mal, founded in 2012, is a luxury lingerie, ready-to-wear and swim brand. The company takes a fashion approach to lingerie, using luxury fabric like French Leavers lace and bespoke embroideries. The company has a boutique at 175 Mott Street in New York and one in Los Angeles at 519 No. Almont Drive in West Hollywood.