Hari Nef Tools Around Milan in JW Anderson’s Fall 2022 RTW Collection

WILD ABOUT HARI: Jonathan Anderson is swerving convention this season, showing his fall 2022 women’s collection around the streets of Milan with giant posters on the sides of trucks that will be rolling around town on Saturday and Sunday.

His model for fall is the actress Hari Nef, who is wearing the colorful looks that feature details such as fur, deflated latex whoopee cushions, and cascades of paillettes. There are also images of Sissy Spacek from the “Carrie” movie posters and Japanese anime characters that appear throughout the collection.

Juergen Teller will be shooting the posters all around town this weekend ahead of the collection’s official release online, on Sunday night, Feb. 27.

Fall 2022 is the latest in a series of collaborations between JW Anderson and Teller. During lockdown, Teller began shooting images of Anderson’s collections, which were later turned into posters that were plastered around London or sent to press and buyers as part of the designer’s “show-in-a-box” virtual presentations.

Anderson said he’s known Nef for years, and that she was one of his early clients. “She’s been buying the collection since it first started,” said the designer, who described Nef as “a naturally, incredibly entertaining person who is coming into her own right now.”

Earlier this year, the designer said that for the JW Anderson label, going forward, he wants to stage two large shows and two “experimental” ones each year. This season, he said he liked the idea of “taking the collection to the streets, and getting people involved.”

Anderson added that he feels he can be more playful with JW Anderson and that show formats like the roving trucks and the Teller images will generate future opportunities. “We can expand this moment at Halloween,” he said, adding, “It’s a fun moment, a time to see things differently.”

He loves the idea of the trucks. “We can’t afford a billboard, but we can afford trucks – it’s one of the oldest types of advertising,” said Anderson, pointing out that instead of looking at ads for pizza, the Milanese can feast their eyes on fashion instead.