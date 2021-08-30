Harlem Fashion Week Returns After a Hiatus Due to COVID-19

×
The event includes Black Lives Matter fashion exhibition, femme forward awards ceremony and fashion show.

Yvonne Jewnell and Tandra Birkett
Yvonne Jewnell and Tandra Birkett courtesy shot

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic,  Harlem Fashion Week will return for its ninth season featuring a Black Lives Matter fashion exhibition, a femme forward awards ceremony and a fashion show with a virtual broadcast.

The event kicks off with a media mixer on Friday at Kente Royal Gallery, which will be followed by a business symposium on Saturday.

On Sunday will be the Black Lives Matter Fashion Exhibition Harlem and Awards Ceremony from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Plaza at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building at 163 West 125th Street.

Femme Forward will be hosted by Jonathan Broderick of Bravo’s “B..O.R.N. to Style” along with Bevy Smith, Sirius Satellite radio host of Revelations, TV personality and author. Harlem Fashion Week will honor several women for helping to progress culture, commerce and community through their work. Those who will be honored are Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, executive director, Harlem Park to Park; Chivona Renee Newsome, cofounder, Black Lives Matter, Greater New York, and Dionne Williams, producer, Emerge Fashion Show and principal, D. Williams Public Relations.

The festivities will include “A Celebration of Black Lives in Fashion,” featuring 10 avant-garde garments created by designers across the country inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Sunday, at the Courtyard Plaza at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, Harlem Fashion Week: The Runway Shows will present 22 collections, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., those that will present are Maison Zelani, House of Q, House of Vaughn, Hennaflower, Karma DePrince, Scarf Dressing, Naids Fashion, and Yves Luc. The Emerging Designer Show at 8 p.m. will feature Hightower, Rize of Rizr, CJackson Long Island, Void Asylum, Streeter and Hiari Strong. At 9 p.m. will be IFly Universe, Lips Couture by Sharon, Nothing to Wear, Kokonikol, Styles  of Imagination, Yvonne Wingfield, United Icons and Bombazo Wear(r).

Harlem Fashion Week was established in 2016 by the mother-daughter team of Tandra Birkett and Yvonne Jewnell, owners of the fashion design company Yvonne Jewnell New York LLC. Further information is available at harlemfw.com.

