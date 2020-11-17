LONDON — British online shopping platform Lyst is releasing its “Year in Fashion 2020” report on Tuesday. Based on more than 100 million search, sales and social media metrics from the site, it reveals some of the most powerful celebrities, brands, products, fashion movements and moments of the year.

The top 10 celebrities whose personal style drove the biggest spikes are Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Kim Namjoon of BTS, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Travis Scott, Paul Mescal, Lizzo, Charli D’Amelio, Kate Middleton and Chiara Ferragni.

The report made clear just how much influence these big names have.

During the day following the release of Style’s single “Golden,” page views for blue and turquoise blazers, a style he wore in the music video, increased 52 percent on Lyst, whilst searches for yellow bucket hats spiked 92 percent, according to the report. Meanwhile, his JW Anderson cardigan sparked a viral #HarryStylesCardigan challenge on TikTok, and searches for the knitwear spiked 166 percent during the last week of June.

Within 48 hours of the debut of Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” in July, in which she and the dancers wore crescent moon bodysuits by Marine Serre, searches for the French designer spiked 426 percent and in the following days, more than 3,000 shoppers looked for “crescent moon top.” Her September Instagram post featuring an Alessandra Rich suit helped drive searches for the brand up 78 percent week-on-week.

In February, when BTS visited New York and Kim, who is the leader of the boy group, was spotted wearing a white turtleneck with a white jacket, fashion searches on Lyst for similar men’s wear pieces spiked 67 percent. And when BTS performed at the 2020 MTV VMAs wearing full Gucci looks, searches for Gucci ties and three-piece suits spiked within 24 hours.

Marine Serre, Telfar, 1017 Alyx 9SM, Fear of God, Pyer Moss, Casablanca, Martine Rose, Brain Dead, Sunnei and Chinatown Market are the top 10 breakout brands in 2020, according to the report, while the top five brands to watch in 2021, based on fast-growing search terms over the last six months, are Brother Vellies, Paris Georgia, Chopova Lowena, Thebe Magugu and Medea.

The top 10 most wanted items this year have been the Off-White face mask, Birkenstock Arizona sandals, Telfar shopping bags, Nike joggers, H&M puffy-sleeve dresses, House of Sunny knitted dresses, Prada nylon gabardine shorts, Crocs classic clogs, Ugg slippers and boots and Frankie Shop Eva muscle T-shirts.

The top 10 sneakers of the year, a ranking Lyst determined with the help StockX, are Air Jordan 13 Retro Flint, Air Jordan 4 Retro Off-White Sail, Air Jordan 1 Retro High Dior, Nike SB Dunk Low Travis Scott, Nike SB Dunk Low Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Dunky, Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears Orange, Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Carbon, New Balance 992 Joe Freshgoods No Emotions Are Emotions and Jordan 1 Retro High NC to Chi Leather (W).

Key fashion moments in 2020 include the royal departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The report said searches for Victoria Beckham increased 137 percent after Markle wore a turquoise dress by the British designer to the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, while searches for Safiyaa spiked 227 percent after Markle wore a red dress from the luxury brand, just two days later. After she wore a green Emilia Wickstead gown to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, searches for the British brand rose by 286 percent.

Kamala Harris is another trendsetter in 2020. Within 24 hours of her first speech as Vice President-elect, Lyst searches for white pantsuits spiked 129 percent whilst page views for pussy-bow blouses spiked 95 percent. Meanwhile, page views of white women’s wear pieces increased 35 percent compared to the previous week.

Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Princess Beatrice and Michelle Obama have also created memorial fashion moments in 2020, the report finds.

The top five television shows of 2020 with great fashion influence are “Emily In Paris,” “Normal People,” “Tiger King,” “The Last Dance,” and “I May Destroy You.”

Lily Collins’ character in “Emily In Paris” inspired a 342 percent increase in page views for Kangol bucket hats, while searches for Ganni skirts rose 289 percent after the brand’s yellow asymmetrical skirt was featured on the show. After “Tiger King” debuted on Netflix in March, searches for tiger, leopard and zebra prints more than tripled over the month of April, and Anine Bing’s Tiger sweatshirt became one of the brand’s most popular products, the report said.

Fashion as activism, conscious shopping, the rise of the face mask as an essential item, showing off on social media, and a shift toward comfort are the top five fashion movements in 2020, the report identifies.

In the U.S., searches for terms including “vote” were rising 29 percent week-on-week in October, and political slogan T-shirts became the most-wanted political fashion statement. Online fashion searches for secondhand-related keywords increased 104 percent, while searches for face masks increased 502 percent year-on-year on the platform.

The top six moods in 2020 are mystical, cottagecore, high performance, lounge life, survivalist and e-wear.

Searches that include “zodiac sign” or “birth sign” have collectively risen 56 percent year-over-year. As the world entered COVID-19 lockdown in April, global searches for joggers grew 123 percent compared to the same time last year, while searches for leggings jumped 48 percent.