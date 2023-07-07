Heaven by Marc Jacobs, Blumarine Join Forces on Y2K Capsule Collection

MILAN — A match made in Y2K heaven: Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Blumarine have joined forces on a capsule collection dropping Friday.

Consisting of 11 pieces intended to be mixed and matched to create full looks, the lineup features a pink camouflage print splashed on lace-trimmed tops, miniskirts and a bag; denim separates with studded embellishments; frilly blouses and skirts in pastel pink, as well as T-shirts and cropped tank tops with pop graphics.

“In my teen and college years, I fell in love with the Blumarine brand and aesthetic — it was the ultimate in feminine, aspirational fashion to me,” said Ava Nirui, creative director of the Heaven by Marc Jacobs line.

The capsule collection created by Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Blumarine Courtesy Image

“I remember lusting after Blumarine advertisements. There was something very powerful about the way the brand depicted women, and I felt instantly moved by these images,” Nirui continued. “There are so many parallels between Blumarine and Marc Jacobs, then and now, and I think this collection makes total sense for both of us. I love the way Nicola [Brognano, Blumarine’s creative director] and his team interpreted Marc and the Heaven brand codes in his very Blu way.”

“Each piece of the capsule is a gem and truly reflects today’s spirit, balancing ease and coolness in the most feminine and lighthearted way,” Brognano echoed.

A dedicated campaign capturing the spirit of self-expression of both brands was also developed with artist Petra Collins as photographer. A cast of young models styled by Lotta Volkova dons the collection in a high school, further amplifying the youthful energy of the collection.

The capsule is carried exclusively at Marc Jacobs and Blumarine’s e-commerce platforms, at the Heaven stores on Fairfax in Los Angeles and London as well as at the Dover Street Market locations in New York, L.A. and London. Prices range from $95 to $395.

The capsule collection created by Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Blumarine. Courtesy Image

Heaven is Marc Jacobs’ polysexual collection, which originally launched in September 2020, drawing upon the multifaceted impulses of the characters who have made up the Marc Jacobs universe in the past 30 years. The first retail concept for Heaven by Marc Jacobs opened on Fairfax in 2021 and carries a full assortment of clothing and lifestyle products, while the second unit in London’s Soho district was unveiled last March.

Heaven operates on a monthly drop schedule with special collaborations. For spring 2023, the brand created a special capsule collection in collaboration with multiplatinum Grammy Award-winning brand Deftones and streetwear brand Stray Rats. Earlier this year, Anna Sui, who is a close friend of Marc Jacobs’, also reimagined the fairy wing from her spring 1997 collection as a limited-edition reissue for Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

As reported, Sky Ferreira, Steve Lacy and Nicki Minaj are among the stars who fronted the brand’s campaigns over the last couple of years. Last April, it was the turn of the Bronx, New York-native rapper Ice Spice to be featured in the spring 2023 Heaven campaign, which also included Lil Uzi Vert, Paris Hilton and Michèle Lamy.