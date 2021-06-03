Helmut Lang and American conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas are launching a limited-edition collection on June 3 named “It’s All About You/It’s Not About You” inspired by Thomas’ 2010 lenticular work “It’s All About You.”

The 10-piece collection, which is Helmut Lang’s latest collaboration with an artist, is comprised of hoodies, T-shirts and a dress produced with lenticular printing and garment techniques, as well as printing on sheer fabric and a reverse print on the inside of a garment — reference to the brand’s reverse cowboy T-shirt from spring 2004. Thomas explained that in his lenticular work, a different message is revealed depending on where the viewer is positioned. “We’ve taken this concept into the world of fashion and applied the words to clothing,” he said.

“Helmut Lang developed a technique so that what a person sees changes based on their physical relationship to a person wearing the shirt,” said Thomas. “It’s about calling the viewer to think about how their position affects what they see.”

Fifteen percent of the proceeds from this collection will be donated to Incarceration Nations Network, a think tank focused on global prison reform efforts.

Brooklyn-based artist Thomas is one of many artists to collaborate with the brand, following the artists such as Carrie Mae Weems, Jeremy Deller, Josephine Meckseper and Paul Sepuya, while Helmut Lang is the second brand to partner with Thomas following Sacai for spring 2021.

“I have always been obsessed with how fashion and branding shape our perspective of others and ourselves,” Thomas added. “Collaborations like this with Helmut Lang allow me to grow and continue exploring ideas about advertising express myself in a new language.”