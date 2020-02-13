By  on February 13, 2020

PARIS — Hervé L. Leroux is back for fall 2020. The upscale women’s label, on hiatus following Leroux’s decision to shutter his Parisian boutique and his subsequent death in 2017, will return to ready-to-wear under the creative direction of Jocelyne Caudroy, the late designer’s sister.

Caudroy, who worked in various capacities with Leroux for three decades, said the decision to step into the role had been an emotional but natural one. “Hervé left a fantastic heritage [of sketches and unfinished works]. When the project was suggested, I thought of Virginie Viard and how she had worked alongside Karl Lagerfeld. I accepted because this way, I can preserve the way Hervé worked. To continue, when given the opportunity, is important because this heritage lives within us,” she said.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers