PARIS — Hervé L. Leroux is back for fall 2020. The upscale women’s label, on hiatus following Leroux’s decision to shutter his Parisian boutique and his subsequent death in 2017, will return to ready-to-wear under the creative direction of Jocelyne Caudroy, the late designer’s sister.

Caudroy, who worked in various capacities with Leroux for three decades, said the decision to step into the role had been an emotional but natural one. “Hervé left a fantastic heritage [of sketches and unfinished works]. When the project was suggested, I thought of Virginie Viard and how she had worked alongside Karl Lagerfeld. I accepted because this way, I can preserve the way Hervé worked. To continue, when given the opportunity, is important because this heritage lives within us,” she said.