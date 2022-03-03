11 Highlights From the Coterie and MAGIC Trade Shows

Oncept’s sneakers. Courtesy

Brand: Oncept

Designers: Megan Key Campos and Nick Lucio

Backstory: Founded in New York City in 2021, Oncept’s founders had a vision to create wardrobe staples with an incomparable fit to simplify life. The two are friends, coworkers and bring a shared experience of more than 40 years of footwear design. With Oncept and its seasonal edits of elevated essentials designed to fit incredibly well — each piece is pared down to distinctive and versatile simplicity that is effortlessly fresh. A key brand pillar is conscious fashion: “In all we do, a top priority is to make all of our styles using as many sustainable and certified components as possible, without compromising style and comfort, to minimize waste in sampling and no overproduction,” Lucio explained.

Key pieces: Standout trainers, retro sneakers, modern hikers, the ultimate dress boot and utilitarian boots, evolved.

Retail prices: Sneakers: $250 to $375; shoes: $250 to $300; boots: $375 to $500

A look from Sundown by Splendid Courtesy

Brand: Sundown by Splendid

Designer: Founded by the Splendid team. Sundown’s creative director is Holly Shapiro, who is also the creative director of Splendid.

Backstory: Sundown by Splendid launched in 2021 as the “Gen Z Little Sister” to lifestyle rtw label Splendid. The brand emphasizes cozy casualwear rooted in eco-conscious practices, including reducing water, energy and fabric waste.

“We were analyzing during the pandemic, and even before, sustainability as a whole and the whitespace in our brand — our kids’ line stops at age 14 and our Splendid collection line is really being shopped by mid-20s upward and is nongenerational. We were looking to capture that age gap,” Shapiro told WWD. “We wanted to launch this white space in our market — this youthful, teen line; it’s nongenerational once again. We wanted to fill the gap, but we didn’t want it to be more clothes in someone’s closet. Everything in this particular collection, Sundown by Splendid, we’re taking a lot of sustainable, thoughtful measures. Pillars of sustainability are about less waste in fabric — tight markers and low yield — as well as not heating water temperatures and recycling the water for the tie-dye. Thoughtful manufacturing.”

Key pieces: Youthful casualwear rooted in Splendid’s lifestyle élan. From fall: the Elle pullover, Boyfriend shirt, Tegan fleece shirt and half-zip, Bobbi cardigan, Vista T-shirt and Off Shoulder top.

Retail prices: Everything is under $100.