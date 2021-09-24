Highlights From the Coterie and MAGIC Trade Shows

After an 18-month hiatus, the MAGIC and Coterie trade shows returned to New York’s Jacob K. Javits Center for in-person events from Sept. 19 to 21. At both trade shows, new exhibitors and emerging labels made their debuts, while established designers unveiled new collections. Across ready-to-wear and accessories brands’ spring collections, feminine styles, vibrant colors, playful prints and intriguing silhouettes stood out and signified the seasonal message of optimism.

Coterie Highlights

A dress from Charo Ruiz. Courtesy of Charo Ruiz

Brand: Charo Ruiz

Designer: Charo Ruiz

Backstory: Charo Ruiz, the daughter and granddaughter of dressmakers, grew up in Seville among fabrics and patterns. She began her career as a model in Barcelona during the late ’70s and eventually settled in Ibiza to start her own collection, which launched in 1989. Geared to the girl with a Mediterranean vibe, the collection highlights artists and uses different prints. Comprised mostly of dresses, the line began selling on the beach and today sells such retailers as Net-a-porter, Intermix, Shopbop, Revolve and Forward. Her son and daughter, Pablo and Paloma, run the company, which is still based in Ibiza.

Key styles: Cotton voile lace trim dresses; romantic and cute lace cover-ups and caftans that go from beach to dinner; cotton voile and guipur embroidered detailing crop tops; tops with guipur paneling and delicate straps; peasant-cut cotton voile long skirts.

Retail price: $300 to $750.

A look from Blanca Spring 2022 Courtesy photo

Brand: Blanca

Founder/Designer: Ana Piteira

Backstory: “Launched as part of the growing Reliquia [Collective] family, Blanca serves as a clothing offering to complete the look,” the Sydney-based brand told WWD. “The overarching aesthetic is derived from a meeting of vintage and modern style — looks seen on Paris and Milan’s streets.” The label produces a limited number of pieces per style while offering a robust assortment of “wardrobe basics,” for seamless, everyday wear. Additionally, the brand stands to offer fashions that are, “timeless, iconic, comfortable and transitional.”

Key styles: Oversize button-down cotton shirts and shirtdresses, such as the pinstriped, color-blocked “Benny,” the short-sleeve “Cairo” and monochromatic “Cruz” shirts, paired back with matching “Lars” cotton shorts. Styled with a mix of fluid dresses (the gingham “Fennie” dresses), boxy suiting and colorful knits.

Retail price: $150 to $350.

A dress by CeliaB courtesy shot.

Brand: CeliaB

Designer: Celia Bernardo

Backstory: Bernardo, who loves vibrant color and art, previously worked in Shanghai for seven years before starting her own online shop. She was wearing one of her dresses in Milan and someone from Moda Operandi saw it and she got her first order. Based in Olviedo, Spain, her dresses are whimsical and always feature color. She works with artists in designing her prints and retail accounts include Neiman Marcus, Canary, Tootsie’s and Shopbop.

Key styles: Ruffled cap-sleeve dress with lots of details; shoulder tie colorful printed dress; the wrap puff-sleeve dress.

Retail price: $300 to $500

Looks from St. Cloud Spring 2022 Courtesy photo

Brand: St. Cloud

Designer: Design Team

Backstory: Emerging knitwear label St. Cloud was founded in 2018 in Melbourne, Australia, with the aim to “bring a mix of interesting, statement knit designs,” to customers’ wardrobes each season, the brand commented. The brand’s close connections with global yarn mills enable them to use a wide range of yarn blends, resulting in fashions that play on texture, stitch and color. “St. Cloud knitwear is all about the detail — each season you will find a small key signature detail in our collection.”

Key styles: Premium knits are key to the brand, as seem in the longline knit “Porsha” polos, the sleeveless “Maxine” dress with V-shaped stripes, space dye mock-neck knits and midi polo knits. The brand also offers feminine wardrobing ranging from lightweight suiting to silky separates.

Retail price: $150 to $350.

The Mel top from Ser.oy.a

Brand: Ser.oy.a

Designer: Ohad Seroya, founder and creative director

Backstory: Seroya started the contemporary fashion brand during the pandemic with a commitment to catalyzing social change through philanthropic partnerships. For fall, the brand’s philanthropic partner is Badass Animal Rescue and for spring, the company intends to help several businesses in Chelsea, Seroya’s New York City neighborhood. The brand says it is not based on gender, but is based on everyone. The collection offers unconstrained and laid-back gender-optional designs.

Key styles: A distressed sweater with a raw edge; the Emma dress, which is a midi dress of stretchy silk; the Mel top, which is a shirt in the front and the back is open with a tie; and the Maggie jeans, which snap on the bottom to make them skinny or straight.

Retail price: Sweaters retail between $150 and $220, denim is $220 to $420, and tops are $230.

MAGIC Highlights

Footwear styles from Camper Footwear Courtesy photo

Brand: Camper Footwear

Designer: Design team

Backstory: The Mallorca, Spain-based brand was founded in 1975. Today, there are more than 40 brick-and-mortar stores in approximately 400 countries, as well as e-commerce and wholesale businesses.

Key styles: The brand sells fashion sneakers and sandals, as well as boots and platform footwear for men, women and children. There is also a small selection of accessories.

Retail price: Between $130 and $145.

A pair of denim pants from Ceros Jeans AC01

Brand: Ceros Jeans

Designer: Design team

Backstory: The denim start-up, which sells exclusively by way of wholesale, was founded in Los Angeles just three months ago and plans to ship its first orders this December. The assortment consists of jeans, jean shorts and denim jackets.

Key styles: Mom jeans; flares; wide-leg; straight-leg, and lots of ripped jeans. “Everything except for skinnies,” said Patrick Cho, Ceros Jeans brand manager.

Price: $22 to $26.50 for wholesale.

Eyewear styles from No. 2 Eyewear ANCAJAIER 章潔

Brand: No. 2 Eyewear

Designer: Swin Huang

Backstory: The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based sunglasses start-up was founded by Swin Huang, who is also the lead designer, in February 2021. The brand sells by way of its own e-commerce site and a small list of wholesale partners, including indie boutiques and museum stores, and hopes to one day enter brick-and-mortar retail.

Key styles: Super lightweight, durable sunglasses made from Japanese steel sans screws.

Retail price: $240 per pair.

A look from Lena STUDIO REDPIN

Brand: Lena

Designer: Design team

Backstory: The Los Angeles-based brand sells fast-fashion women’s contemporary rtw apparel wholesale to a variety of boutique and indie shops.

Key styles: Lots of solid colors and dresses. “People aren’t actually going out to parties or special occasions, events, so they want basic stuff,” said Jin Kim, a sales representative for the brand.

Price: $20 to $30 wholesale for each item; pieces are sold in sets of six.