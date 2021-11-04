×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 4, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Hill House Home Opens Holiday Pop-up Shop

The SoHo store will offer the brand’s current Nap Dress lineup, accessories, other apparel styles and sold-out pieces from prior collections.

Hill House Home Holiday Pop-Up
Hill House Home's holiday pop-up Courtesy

Hill House Home is making a new venture into retail.

The five-year-old brand best known for its hugely popular Nap Dress styles is opening its first holiday pop-up shop on Thursday, which will be open through Jan. 15 and will be located at 112 Mercer Street in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. This is the brand’s second foray into retail after running out of a 500-square-foot location on Bleecker Street until January 2020.

“When we closed that store, we were hoping and planning to move into a new store,” said Nell Diamond, founder and chief executive officer of Hill House Home. “We opened that store when we were in our very early stages. We only had bedding and bath products, so since then we’ve become a brand with lots of other items, including obviously our Nap Dress. I think we were really excited to get back in person and that’s the part of the business that I’ve been really craving.”

The new location takes design elements from the previous store, such as incorporating Hill House Home’s signature powder blue color and its well-known botanical and trellis patterns. Diamond described the store as “classic British interiors with a modern twist.”

Hill House Home Holiday Pop-Up
Hill House Home founder and CEO Nell Diamond Courtesy

The store will offer Hill House Home’s current product lineup, including pieces from its recently released holiday collection, its new apparel offerings, its bedding and bath products, kids offerings, hair accessories and its popular Nap Dresses. Diamond stated the store will also exclusively offer sold-out styles from prior collections launched throughout this year.

“We want [the store] to feel special and useful, those were the two guiding lights,” Diamond continued. “I really wanted to highlight the products that I think are helpful to see before you buy.”

To highlight the product assortment, Diamond ensured the store had multiple fitting rooms so customers could try out different sizes, and installed a hair accessories bar where customers can try out Hill House Home’s range of headbands, barrettes and other accessories. The store will also host events through January where Diamond will be in-store working with customers; the events will also highlight other brands Hill House Home is passionate about.

Hill House Home has experienced tremendous success during its five years in business, expanding outside of the bath and bedding categories to launch the popular Nap Dress category in 2019, which now includes nine styles. Last year, Hill House Home saw revenue of the Nap Dress category increase by 1,120 percent. Diamond stated that the brand as a whole has grown four times this year.

In June, Hill House Home released its first full apparel collection that includes styles outside of the Nap Dress category. Since its launch, the brand has been building out the category with its subsequent launches, now offering tops, jackets, skirts, sweaters, bodysuits, tights and other products.

“The coolest thing we’ve seen is our existing customer base is really excited to try new things,” Diamond said. “I have this philosophy called ‘closet companions’ where we have these pieces that are perfect companions to your Nap Dress. We’ve seen so much excitement because people are really looking for that essential piece to wear with their Nap Dresses. A lot of customers see our dresses as their version of jeans, like their basic foundational staples of their closet. We’re excited to bring them other things that can match with that.”

While the brand has no set plans to open other retail stores, Diamond and her team are currently looking at other markets and aim to open more stores in the next 12 to 18 months.

“I’ve always said the brand is nothing without the product,” Diamond continued. “For us, what we really rely on is the strength of our actual products. We believe it fits really well. We believe the quality is amazing and we think people feel great in it. For me, this is just another opportunity to show people, like, come try it on, touch and feel it and see how great it can make you feel.”

