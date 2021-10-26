×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jean Paul Gaultier Ventures Into Vintage, Rentals

Fashion

Jonathan Adler: A Potter Builds an Empire

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

The Co-Exist Story collection features animal-free alternatives to down, fur and wool using sustainable materials.

Peta-approved collection H&M
The H&M ‘Co-Exist Story’ is entirely approved by the animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and launches on Nov. 4 Johnny Dufort/Courtesy of H&M

PARIS — H&M has announced today the launch of its first collection using alternatives to materials of animal origin approved by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA.)

“[This] collection epitomizes our ongoing commitment to exploring innovative alternatives to animal-derived materials while still offering our customers cutting-edge fashion,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, said in a statement, lauding the positive dialogue between the retailer and PETA throughout the collection’s creation.

PETA corporate responsibility manager Laura Shields stated that much of the organization’s work was accomplished by “forming positive relationships with companies such as H&M as we strive to end the use of animal-derived materials.”

While the animal rights organization has regularly recognized the efforts of brands across the board to eliminate their use of products of animal origin, this is the first time a fast-fashion label’s collection has been formally PETA-approved.

Related Galleries

In 2018, H&M was among a group of fast-fashion retailers who announced they would be banning mohair from their collections, following an awareness campaign from PETA that included video footage of goats being mistreated.

The materials used in H&M’s new Co-Exist Story collection include Vegea, a plant-based leather alternative derived from by-products of the wine industry; regenerated and recyclable nylon Econyl; and FLWRDWN, a down alternative made by material science company Pangaia using wildflowers and biopolymers.

H&M Co-Exist story
The collection features oversized volumes, Nineties partywear and functional outerwear, all in animal-free materials. Johnny Dufort/Courtesy of H&M

It is the third installment of the Swedish fast-fashion retailer’s Innovation Stories, a series of collections launched in March 2021 around more sustainable materials, technologies and production processes.

The first, titled Science Story, focused on the learnings of previous programs such as the Conscious Exclusive line launched in 2012, while the second looked at textile coloring, showcasing innovative dyes based on natural ingredients.

The Co-Exist Story collection, which launches online and in select stores on Nov. 4, will feature oversized volumes, Nineties partywear and functional outerwear, geared towards “modern urbanites, those who love the social hubs of city life but equally crave weekends spent wearing their waterproof rubber boots immersed in nature,” according to Malin Dubois, senior designer at H&M.

Key pieces for men and women include a one-shouldered fringed dress; leather pants with cutouts at the hips; an opulent teddy bear coat; XXL utility pants; a blue leopard fur blouson; and an oversized sweatshirt with a naïf sketch of a small critter with the words “Speak Up for Animals” splashed on the sleeves and chest.

Accessories will include fuzzy handbags and heels, while children will have their pick of tie-dye parkas and anoraks, as well as T-shirts and loungewear.

Also included in the Co-Exist Story are two lipsticks and a three-color eyeliner pack, both certified by British charity The Vegan Society – a first for the Swedish retailer.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

H&M to Launch Sustainable Men’s Collection With John Boyega

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead in Signing New Bangladesh Accord

H&M Foundation Resumes Global Change Award for Innovative Solutions

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

H&M To Launch First PETA-Approved Collection

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad