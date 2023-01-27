×
H&M Q4 Operating Profit Hit By Russia Exit, One-Time Cost

The Swedish fast-fashion retailer said its sales increased 5 percent in local currencies between Dec. 1 and Dec. 25.

H&M Sergels Torg Stockholm
H&M store in Stockholm. David Thunander/Courtesy of H&M

PARIS – H&M Group’s Russia exit and one-time costs caused the retailer’s profits to plunge in the three months to Nov. 30.

In the fourth quarter of its most recent fiscal year, H&M’s operating profit totaled 821 million Swedish kronor, or $79.7 million, versus 6.26 billion kronor in the same prior-year period, representing an 86.9 percent decrease.

“The lower profit in the fourth quarter when compared with the same quarter in the previous year is mainly explained by the negative external factors, loss of the operating profit previously contributed by Russia and the one-time cost of the cost and efficiency program,” the Swedish fast-fashion retailer said on Friday.  

The group in September unveiled a cost-cutting program through which it hoped to reduce its overheads, simplify its organizational structure, facilitate quick decision-making and remove layers. The changes were expected to take around six to nine months, and bear fruit starting in the second half of 2023.

In late November, H&M group said it would reduce its workforce by about 1,500 employees.

It has been a difficult period for fashion’s mass-market players, as consumers tighten their purse strings in a context of rising inflation.

H&M also said that sales between Dec. 1 and Dec. 25, marking the beginning of its new fiscal quarter, increased 5 percent in local currencies against the same period in 2022. Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, company sales were up 9 percent in local currencies.

“Sales in the new financial year have started well,” said Helena Helmersson, chief executive officer of H&M Group. “The external factors are still challenging, but are moving in the right direction.

“Combined with our investments and efficiency improvements, there are very good prerequisites for 2023 to be a year of increased sales, and improved profitability,” she continued. “Thus, our goal of achieving a double-digit operating margin for full-year 2024 remains in place.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

