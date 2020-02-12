Fashion Hong Kong designers wore optimistic faces as their collective looks for fall/winter 2020 walked the runway at Manhattan’s Spring Studios. If they were feeling anxious over the coronavirus, they showed no signs. More concerning to the designers was the state of retail in the U.S. Designers came to New York Fashion Week to open doors — both at department and specialty stores, and their own boutiques. They quickly learned that the fashion and retail industries are in the throes of convulsive change with generational shifts in consumer shopping behavior.

“This is our third time here,” said Lary Cheung, who with Yi Chan designs Heaven Please. “In New York, there are more and more young brands coming. We have three stores in Hong Kong. Brands need ideas, not only with their stores, not only by their clothes, but also their site. In Hong Kong, we have our shops and we make installations at our shops to disseminate ideas.