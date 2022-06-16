×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Cruise Show Provides Showcase for Spanish Craftsmanship

Beauty

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

Fashion

Gee’s Bend Quilting Comes Into Fashion, but How Are These Brand Partnerships Working for the Artisan Community?

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Showing Up for Juneteenth

Sunday marks Juneteenth and though some brands are still navigating how to recognize it, others are finding meaningful ways to support.

Two Black people laying down wearing
Áwet New York's Juneteenth capsule collection. Áwet New York

Sunday marks Juneteenth and though some brands are still navigating how to recognize the newly minted federal holiday, others are finding meaningful ways to support it.

Juneteenth, which falls — and is named for — June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved persons in the U.S.

The holiday, which has been celebrated by Black families for generations, is now more widely recognized. As such, more of corporate America, including beauty and fashion brands, are marking it in manifold ways.

Because of what the holiday recognizes, it can be delicate to navigate without unwelcome commodification (Walmart Inc. recently pulled its Juneteenth ice cream after broad backlash from the consumer public). However, for those intent to approach it thoughtfully, it can prove a valuable time to implement efforts to fuel the continued fight against racial oppression.

Related Galleries

Here, WWD highlights the brands that are making strides to honor Juneteenth.

Brown Girl Jane

various Brown Girl Jane beauty products sitting on two shelves
Brown Girl Jane

This year, vegan wellness brand Brown Girl Jane will have a site-wide sale of 19 percent off all of its products, and will donate the proceeds to Until Freedom, an organization that focuses on criminal justice reform.

Brown Girl Jane products include CBD supplements, fragrance and tinctures to help reduce stress and enhance mood.

Nia Jones, cofounder and chief impact officer of the wellness brand said, “As a company focused on the wellness of Black and Brown women, Juneteenth Day is an acknowledgment of progress and a reminder that we have so much work to do. We hope our tribe will join us in support of Until Freedom in their fight against poverty, inequality and police violence.”

Áwet New York

Two Black people laying down wearing Áwet New York's Juneteenth capsule sweatsuit that is designed like a painting strewn with colorful lines
Áwet New York

Luxury loungewear brand Áwet New York, founded and operated by Eritrean former refugee designer Áwet Woldegebriel, will release an exclusive sweatsuit capsule collection on Juneteenth.

The limited-edition hoodie and sweatpants set is called “Forward Lines,” and is comprised of a French terry blend featuring multicolored interwoven lines designed by London artist Caroline Harris, who was a 2020 nominee for the Queen Sonja Print Awards, the world’s leading award for graphic art. The design represents the race relation discussions Woldegebriel facilitated at Martha’s Vineyard in 2020, and pays visual homage to George Floyd and the continued fight to dismantle systemic racism.

Additionally, the brand will donate 30 percent of the proceeds from the limited-edition drop to the NAACP and National Urban League, organizations that support underserved communities in the fight for economic, educational and civil rights.

Sephora

Illustration done by artist Kristie Marshall featuring a Black person holding a banner that says Juneteenth and two Black people looking on, as well as Black hands in the foreground, two holding flowers, one holding a chain/shackle.
Sephora’s Juneteenth celebratory illustration, done by artist Kristie Marshall. Sephora

Sephora is taking its Juneteenth commemoration to Times Square.

On June 19, the multinational beauty retailer said it “will feature an illustration that communicates the day,” done by African American artist Kristie Marshall across its social media platforms. And in honor of Dr. Opal Lee, “the grandmother of Juneteenth” as the company noted, Sephora will feature Lee on a billboard above the Times Square Sephora.

“Sephora continues to support and amplify Black voices all year long and is excited to highlight and celebrate the variety of holidays that hold meaning throughout the year,” the company said.

Addis VIV 

Two Addis VIV candles designed and scented to commemorate Juneteenth

Addis VIV, an emerging Black-owned home decor brand dedicated to “creating sacred spaces,” is partnering with Trinidadian artist Miles Regis to release a limited-edition candle in support of protecting Black and Brown men from racial injustice.

The candle, which was released on June 15, features a silhouette of a father and son looking at each other, and black wax with two wicks to represent the skin of the father-son duo. Bete Agonafer, Addis VIV’s founder, says the idea for the candle came after witnessing racial injustices in 2020, and its launch will follow with a digital campaign on June 19.

The digital campaign is meant to commemorate Juneteenth and Father’s Day, both of which fall on the same day this year, and will include political commentator Angela Rye. In addition, the brand will donate 50 percent of net proceeds from its first collaboration to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization that provides legal representation to wrongfully accused prisoners, prisoners who don’t have economic access to legal representation, and prisoners who might have been denied a fair trial. 

Camille Rose Naturals

Beaute Noir Fest
Camille Rose’s 2022 Beauté Noir Fest. Photo courtesy of Camille Rose

To celebrate Juneteenth, Black-owned natural hair care brand Camille Rose Naturals will host a Beauté Noir Fest in Atlanta. The three-day event will honor Black creatives and Black-owned businesses.

Attendees will enjoy an honoree dinner and a VIP brunch on June 16 and 17, followed by a festival with performances, including a fashion show and a chance to buy from Black-owned vendors.

The beauty brand’s founder, Janell Stephens, said the vision of the fest is “Afropunk meets BeautyCon,” and pledges Camille Rose Naturals will donate a portion of proceeds from the event to Moving in the Spirit, a creative youth development program in Atlanta.

BruceGlen

"Our Fall '22 NYFW debut is a dedication to our late mother entitled, “Look Mom...”, who gave up everything so we could have the lives we do. The looks are a statement of her strength, boldness and fun." - Bruce & Glen Proctor
“Our Fall ’22 NYFW debut is a dedication to our late mother entitled, “Look Mom…”, who gave up everything so we could have the lives we do. The looks are a statement of her strength, boldness and fun.” — Bruce & Glen Proctor Courtesy

The Los-Angeles based luxury Black-owned clothing and accessories brand BruceGlen will host an invite-only Trap & Soul brunch in Brooklyn, New York on Juneteenth. The private event will feature a gospel performance, a lineup of Black-owned vendors and brunch.

The Brooklyn-bred identical twins behind the brand are Bruce and Glen Proctor, ordained ministers turned fashion designers. The brand uses sustainable manufacturing processes and is known for its mixed-pattern apparel and metallic hardware bags.

Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen Courtesy of the Brand

The fast-selling Black-owned sunscreen brand endorsed by Beyoncé and occupying shelves at Sephora, Target and Ulta will be observing the holiday as a company, allowing employees to reflect and celebrate in their own way.

The brand offers affordable sunscreen (priced between $9.99 and $18.99) that absorbs into more pigmented complexions with nontoxic ingredients like avocado, cacao and Vitamin C.

Jessi Jumanji & The Labz

A Black person dressed in decorative armor, including two golden cherubs on the shoulders as part of the brand's NFT gallery.
Jessi Jumanji

Jessi Jumanji, a digital artist whose work has appeared in the Emmy award-winning show “Insecure,” and The Labz, a platform that aids in curating interactive web experiences, are diving into the metaverse to release a virtual NFT gallery on June 18.

The exclusive launch, called “Afro-Omniscience,” is composed of historically significant artifacts and images Jumanji carefully selected from The Met Museum’s digital archive of public domain art. The project is also done in collaboration with model, writer and activist Ebonee Davis, and Nigerian fashion photographer Obidigbo Nzeribe, whose portfolio includes Venus Williams and Daniel Kaluuya.

The virtual gallery will feature photos of Davis and other models Tiara Kelly, Balla Toure and Ashwell Boyd digitally decorated in armor and jewelry, portraying Jumanji’s vision of them as “mythological deities tasked with protecting and preserving African culture.” The NFT gallery aims to restore the years of African erasure of history and influence from the global conversation, in addition to increasing the visibility of Black creatives in the NFT field.

Davis and Nzeribe will receive a portion of the proceeds from the launch for their creative contributions, and another percentage will go to Daughter, a nonprofit organization founded by Davis that sponsors trips to Africa for scholars of the African Diaspora.

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Hot Summer Bags

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad