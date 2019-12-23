Fact: Rihanna has successfully built an empire — a few, even — outside of her musical one.

Throughout 2019, Rihanna revealed the true force of Fenty, her last name that has now become synonymous with a history-making luxury house with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, an international beauty brand and a lingerie line that put Victoria’s Secret to shame. As fashion and beauty brands stumbled over one another in search of the pulse of culture, Rihanna set a new pulse this year, welcoming all to her party.