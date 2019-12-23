After "Gossip Girl," Penn Badgley wasn't sure acting could give him what he was seeking, and then came “You.”
The first season of the @Netflix show was a runaway hit in late 2018, and introduced @pennbadgley as Joe Goldberg the sweet, sensitive bookkeeper who the innocent Guinevere Beck falls for, only to (spoiler alert) end up the latest of Goldberg’s victims by the end of the season. For season two, Goldberg has decamped for Los Angeles and taken on a new identity, and a new love interest, named Love (yes, actually).
Badgley was far from sold at the onset: he thought the book was “a little bit much,” and was more concerned about how walking such a delicate tightrope could be successful: Joe is charming and handsome and the lead character, but he’s also an abusive murderer. So his hesitation was warranted, Badgley says.
For all the Dan Humphreys in the world, it seems it’s the Chuck Basses — and Joe Goldbergs — who people really fall for.
