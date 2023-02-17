×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

André Leon Talley Estate Sale Racks Up $1.38M

Business

Drake, 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Condé Nast

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Huishan Zhang has been absent from London, but his comeback is all about the city he loves so much.

Huishan Zhang
Chinese-born designer Huishan Zhang. Ana Flores

LONDON — “I got an invitation from Buckingham Palace to basically be presented to the king and queen, so that’s one of the main reasons I came back here and we have a show coming up,” said Chinese-born designer Huishan Zhang, who has been away in China since the pandemic started and returns for his first season back in London.

The reception at the palace was hosted by King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, honoring Britain’s East and South East Asian communities.

The king asked Zhang about his occupation and the two bonded over the brand’s signature crepe, which is made out of plastic bottles, he said from his Mount Street store.

Related Galleries

Zhang jokingly said he forgot to invite the king to his show, which he’s staging at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

“I love the name Londoner. I feel like I’m a Londoner actually, despite the fact that I’m from China originally, but I have lived in the U.K. for 16 years,” explained Zhang about his decision to stage his comeback show in the center of London.

His new collection is a continuation of his penchant for dressing affluent, extroverted women with reference to film noir and Alfred Hitchcock

Ana Flores
Huishan Zhang’s mood board for his fall 2023 show. Ana Flores

“Drama is life with the dull bits cut out. It’s about giving people positive energy and finding a way to empower and celebrate the beauty of women,” said Zhang, who has turned to a new, darker color palette — but that doesn’t mean he will be toning down the glamour. 

“It’s really about highlighting the silhouette of women and it’s become much bolder and stronger. I’m a fashion designer, I’m always looking for something new and to actually disrupt, so we’re using this language to actually try and reinforce a new idea,” he added.

Since launching his eponymous label in 2011, Zhang’s eye for eveningwear has picked up momentum across the globe, especially in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market, where the business is booming with custom orders.

Zhang doesn’t believe in just dressing women, he says he wants to be the friend of those who wear his creations. 

“I don’t really use women as mannequins, I want to put them in a dress so they feel it really belongs to them,” said Zhang, whose collections are sold by major stockists including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Matchesfashion and Harrods, which will be giving the brand a special corner on the first floor in the Knightsbridge store in April.

Zhang will be designing an exclusive capsule for the department store, along with additional pieces from his modest collection that he carries when visiting the Arabian Peninsula.

“We will have day to evening dress codes, from dresses, jackets, shirts to denim, as well as fabulous eveningwear. It’s basically going to be my Mount Street store transferred into Harrods,” hinted Zhang of what to expect from the partnership.

“We feel like we’re working towards the same goals with Harrods,” added Zhang. He has been working with the luxury department store for more than three years, as he’s also stocked in the Chinese branch.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dial D for the Dressmaker

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dial D for the Dressmaker

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dial D for the Dressmaker

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dial D for the Dressmaker

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dial D for the Dressmaker

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dial D for the Dressmaker

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dial D for the Dressmaker

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dial D for the Dressmaker

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dial D for the Dressmaker

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dial D for the Dressmaker

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dial D for the Dressmaker

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dial D for the Dressmaker

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dial D for the Dressmaker

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dial D for the Dressmaker

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dial D for the Dressmaker

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dial D for the Dressmaker

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Hot Summer Bags

Dial D for the Dressmaker

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dial D for the Dressmaker

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dial D for the Dressmaker

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dial D for the Dressmaker

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad