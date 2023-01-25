EXCLUSIVE: Charles de Vilmorin to Head 2023 Fashion Jury at Hyères Festival

PARIS — French designer Charles de Vilmorin, creative director of Rochas, has been chosen as president of the fashion jury of the 38th edition of the Hyères International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

The accessories jury will headed by London-based jeweler Alan Crocetti, who recently collaborated with Parisian label Ami, while Berlin-based Dominican American photographer and dancer Luis Alberto Rodriguez, a winner at the 32nd edition of the festival, will lead the photography one.

A major highlight of this year’s edition, slated for Oct. 12 to 15, will be the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Villa Noailles, the festival’s historic modernist home built by Charles and Marie-Laure de Noailles, patrons of the arts and friends to a number of influential artists.

This anniversary will be a great opportunity to “remind that for [the couple], it wasn’t fashion designers on one side and artists on the other, but all artists they loved were part of the same family,” festival founder Jean-Pierre Blanc had said at a 2022 conference teasing the year-long celebration that will include an hour-long opera performed during the festival.

This year’s exhibition at the villa in Hyères will see Marie-Laure de Noailles’ wardrobe revisited by prominent fashion houses and emerging designers, under the scientific and historic curation of Émilie Hammen, who heads the “Chanel and le19M Chair in Fashion Savoir-Faire” at the Institut Français de la Mode.

To select the fashion winners, de Vilmorin will be able to count on “Emily in Paris” star Camille Razat; Antoine Gagey, managing director of Jean Paul Gaultier; Lesage artistic director Hubert Barrère; Numéro founder Babeth Djian; fashion critic and writer Sophie Fontanel; TV presenter and actress Daphné Burki; photographer and director Alice Moitié, and singer-songwriters Flora Fishbach, Pierre de Maere and Bilal Hassani. As is traditional, the 2022 Première Vision Grand Prize winner, Finnish designer Jenny Hytönen, also will join the fashion jury.

They will be competing for the Première Vision Grand Prize, the main fashion prize; the 19M Chanel Métiers d’Art prize; the Mercedes-Benz sustainable collection prize, and the “Atelier des Matières” prize introduced in 2022.

Created under the stewardship of Chanel and supported by the “Atelier des Matières,” a social and environmental responsibility initiative working to give new life to unused materials and unsold finished merchandise, the 19M Chanel prize awards a selection of fabrics and leathers worth 10,000 euros to the designer who will impress the jury using upcycled materials.

Considered a major launchpad for designers since its creation in 1985, the Hyères festival has helped raise the profiles of talents such as Viktor & Rolf; Saint Laurent artistic director Anthony Vaccarello; Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena, and Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, who design men’s label Botter.

A new endowment will be added to the main fashion prize, in the form of a year of mentoring by recruitment specialist Stirling International.

To help select the year’s winning accessories, including a leather accessory for the Hermès prize, Crocetti’s jury includes GmbH and Trussardi co-creative director Serhat Işik; Chanel in-house model Amanda Sanchez; Beka Gvishiani, the commentator behind Instagram account @stylenotcom; Tyrone Dylan, fashion designer and stylist at Rick Owens; designer and sustainable consultant Maria Bernad; eyewear designer Mauricio Stein; Laura Vandall; Nono Vazquez, fashion director of men’s magazine Icon El Paìs, and last year’s grand prize winner Joshua Cannone.

Starting with this edition, the photography grand prize will be known as the 7L Photography Grand Prize, in a nod to the library founded by Karl Lagerfeld in Paris who said he loved it so much “it is part of [him].”

The winning photographer will therefore receive its support for the creation and launch of a book edited by Editions 7L as well as the production of an exhibition. Chanel will also support the winner with a 20,000-euro purse.

Tasked with evaluating the year’s top photographers, Rodriguez will have alongside him a jury that includes 2022 winner Rala Choi; Marni creative director Francesco Risso; Sansovino6’s founder and artistic director Edward Buchanan; photography curator and writer Song Chong, and Adam Murray, an academic, curator and the pathway leader of Central Saint Martins’ Fashion Communication and Promotion MA program, among others.