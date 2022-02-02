IMG Reveals Programming for NYFW: The Shows’ February Season

IMG has revealed its slate of programming and events for New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

The events complement the official NYFW schedule, released last month in partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America. NYFW: The Shows, which is sponsored by Afterpay, is produced by IMG Focus and will take place Feb. 11 to 16, live at Spring Studios and virtually at NYFW.com.

Among the highlights is “The Art of Rodarte,” an immersive experience conceptualized and produced by IMG Focus and powered by Yahoo technology. It features an up-close look at Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte’s work for runway and screen. An industry preview and reception will be held Feb. 11 and the exhibition will be open to the public throughout fashion week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, with free time-ticketed access on the ground floor of Spring Studios. Tickets can be reserved starting Feb. 7 at NYFW.com.

On the evening of Feb. 11, NYFW: The Shows will host 11 Honoré’s presentation at Spring Studios, celebrating and honoring women’s bodies, beauty and style. It will also show 11 Honoré’s latest collection featuring IMG model Candice Huffine. The collection will be available that night to shop exclusively from their website using Afterpay.

On Feb. 13, In the Blk, in partnership with Color of Change, Endeavor Impact and UPS will present the collections of designers House of Aama, Khiry and Third Crown in a group showcase on the runway at Spring Studios. In recognition of the one-year anniversary of #ChangeFashion, an initiative to provide companies specific steps to support the movement for racial justice, this show will support career pathways for Black artists in the fashion industry as part of a partnership between Color of Change, IMG and Joan Smalls.

Among other events, Jordan Barrett, IMG model and cofounder of Hape Sake, will host a tasting of the premium Junmai sake on Feb. 15 in the Sunken Living Room at Spring Place.

Parley for the Oceans and IMG will host a “No Waste Dinner” at the Spring Place restaurant on Feb. 16. Marking the final night of NYFW, the salon dinner will bring together figures in fashion and sustainability, using sustainable practices from the meal to the decor.

A key part of the activities will be NYFW: The Talks, IMG’s series of conversations. In addition to The Art of Rodarte and a conversation with the designers will be a talk about Second Life Style, a discussion about resale fashion, upcycled materials and the vintage mystique. Other talks will be focused on “New Standards of Beauty, Black Representation Beyond the Runway,” with speakers such as Brother Vellies and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James; “10 Years of Eckhaus Latta,” with a conversation with designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta; “Scandal, Shock and Awe: Fashion Journalism,” and “The Future of Fashion Commerce” about the rise of NFTs, virtual fashion in the metaverse and how shopping for fashion has changed.

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta on the catwalk Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

Through its continued partnership with the Black in Fashion Council, IMG will expand its support of Black fashion talent through programming, and its Discovery Showrooms in New York. This season’s curated showrooms will offer a platform for designers Ashya, Cise, Sur Doux, Eugene Taylor Brand, Justin Wesley, Keama, Lavie by CK, Megan Renee, Ndigo Studio and Salone Monet.

Aurora James Christian Cody/Courtesy of Aurora James

The IMG Fashion Alliance, which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the fashion industry, will continue to support its designer members in their NYFW initiatives through 2022.

Also, Alo Yoga will host the Alo Yoga Sanctuary at Spring Studios featuring guided meditation, reiki, B12 shots, massages and wellness lattes, as well as present the latest Alo collection throughout NYFW.

NYFW: The Experience will return this season with exclusive access for consumers to designer experiences from Bibhu Mohapatra, The Blonds, Christian Cowan, Gigi Burris, PatBo, Private Policy and Tiffany Brown Designs.

This month, Afterpay will extend NYFW: The Shows to Los Angeles with “NYFWShopsLA,” an interactive consumer experience at Westfield’s Century City in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, featuring fashion, music and entertainment.

In addition to Afterpay, NYFW: The Shows is presented by Alo Yoga, Kids, Lovesac, Perrier, TRESemmé, UPS, official innovation partner Yahoo and official media partner E!.

