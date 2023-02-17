×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

André Leon Talley Estate Sale Racks Up $1.38M

Business

Drake, 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Condé Nast

In the Mood for Glamour

Julien Macdonald is back and he's promising a world "full of love, enchantment, disease-free, booty elegance."

Julien Macdonald
Welsh fashion designer Julien Macdonald. Julien Macdonald

LONDON — Julien Macdonald is bored with the world. So he’s decided to create his own for his return to the London Fashion Week schedule after a three-year hiatus.

In his new world there’s no space for ready-to-wear — only bespoke dresses and tailoring that’s fully amped up to the nines.

“When I reopened the business again and every time I would go to start up again, I’d find another part of the world locked out or people just weren’t showing their wealth. Everybody was being very humble and apologetic to other people’s situations,” said Macdonald from his West London studio.

Related Galleries

“I looked at the world of fashion and I more or less realized that everybody was doing the same thing. Now there wasn’t a direction in fashion,” added Macdonald, which led him to question what his fantasy world would look like and what everyone would wear.

Macdonald’s new world is “full of love, enchantment, disease-free, booty elegance,” and it’s guarded by strong “Avatar”-like women who possess mythological features.

In his studio these creations are coming to life with a team of more than 20 that’s been working on the garments for more than two months. A corner of the studio is used for beading and another for knitwear. A number of pieces are yet to arrive as they’re being produced in India and finishing touches will be done in London.

There’s nothing muted about the figure-hugging, glamorous sketches that Macdonald has in his office. Each dress has been named after a crystal of rock, such as topaz, amethyst, rose quartz and more.

He’s using ostrich feathers, sequins, leather and beads in every color to create an iridescent shade that’s hard to pin down. The goal is for every dress to wrap around the model’s skin like a snake.

In the collection there’s a strong homage to his past as a knitwear designer, where he worked with Lee Alexander McQueen and Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel. On his wall he has a small picture pinned of a model wearing a tweed Chanel cardigan with matching briefs that he recreated in knitwear when he was 23 years old working at the French fashion house.

“Karl always asked me to go to the house’s heritage and then tried to recreate them,” said Macdonald, who is using a crochet metallic yarn in his show. 

Each piece in the studio has had more than 300 hours dedicated to it.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)
Mary J. Blige wearing Julien Macdonald. Getty Images for MRC

Macdonald is immensely proud of his “glitzy” dresses even though “over the years many people have tried to put me down, but unfortunately for them it has taken me down an incredible road to success. I’ve been knighted by the Queen for my outstanding contribution to the fashion industry.”

His ultra-grand dresses start from 6,500 pounds and go up to 40,000 pounds. He speaks candidly about his dresses not being for everyone.

“It’s a nice problem to be in,” he admitted, explaining that his clients are constantly pushing him to do a ready-to-wear collection, but it’s not something he’s considering unless an opportunity arises for him to only create dresses and knitwear.

Even though Macdonald isn’t operating in the same fashion scene as other designers, he has much appreciation for young designers such as Nensi Dojaka and S.S. Daley.

Reflecting on his career in fashion, he said that the “money never ever made me happy” and his tenure as creative director of Givenchy was something that always confused him.

“I thought they were going to offer me the job at Pucci. I make glamorous sexy dresses, what sensibility would I ever have with Audrey Hepburn?” said Macdonald, who left the post at the age of 31.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

In The Mood For Glamor

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

In The Mood For Glamor

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

In The Mood For Glamor

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

In The Mood For Glamor

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

In The Mood For Glamor

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

In The Mood For Glamor

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

In The Mood For Glamor

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

In The Mood For Glamor

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

In The Mood For Glamor

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

In The Mood For Glamor

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

In The Mood For Glamor

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

In The Mood For Glamor

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

In The Mood For Glamor

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

In The Mood For Glamor

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

In The Mood For Glamor

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

In The Mood For Glamor

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

In The Mood For Glamor

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

In The Mood For Glamor

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

In The Mood For Glamor

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

In The Mood For Glamor

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

In The Mood For Glamor

Hot Summer Bags

In The Mood For Glamor

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

In The Mood For Glamor

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

In The Mood For Glamor

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

In The Mood For Glamor

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

In The Mood For Glamor

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad