×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Betting on Belmont Park

Business

Farfetch’s José Neves Looks Beyond Stock Drop to Structural Gains

Business

Prada’s Capital Markets Day Addresses Succession Plans, Potential Europe Listing, Farfetch/YNAP Merger

International Talent Support Names 2021 Winners, Gears Up for New Headquarters

Designers Aitor Goicoechea Abruza and Adam Elysasse scooped up the ITS Responsible Creativity Award, the top prize.

A look from Aitor Goicoechea Abruza,
A look from Aitor Goicoechea Abruza, the 2021 recipient of the ITS Responsible Creativity Award. Courtesy of ITS

MILAN — It was another exceptional year for the International Talent Support contest.

Due to pandemic-related travel bans and organization hurdles, the talent search, which is marking its 20th anniversary next year, was held in a digital format, with a short video introducing the 2021 winners and offering insights into what’s next for the family of passionate talent hunters that founder Barbara Franchin has gathered around herself over the year.

Aimed at promoting the next generation of designers and offering them financial support, as well as publicity, the 19th edition of the event — which traditionally gathers industry members and young talents in Trieste, Italy, each year — named its winners after a jury spearheaded by longtime ITS supporter Renzo Rosso, OTB’s founder and chairman, selected the best collections.

Related Galleries

Edgy and psychedelic images showcasing the collection of the winners anticipated short clips of Franchin and other jurors virtually handing the awards before heading into a virtual tour of the new ITS house, called ITS Arcademy, a 7,000-square-foot space bowing next year.

“The overall project mix I saw was a great mirror of the current world situation, a clear response to the social mood and evolution. I could sense a higher, perfectionist attention to details, and more available time to spend on the projects,” said Rosso. The 2021 edition of ITS received more than 530 entries from fashion school students from across 30 countries and 60 nationalities.

“There are continuous references to friends and relatives in the concepts and in the locations chosen for the look books, since COVID-19 lockdowns forced people to spend more time at home. And generally speaking, there is a more individual aesthetics with a genderless approach, and the return of a kind of brightness, of joyful colors,” Rosso explained.

Other members of the jury included singer and songwriter Mika; artist, designer and creative director Aitor Throup; Stefania Ricci, director of the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum and the Fondazione Ferragamo, as well as Sara Sozzani Maino, deputy editor in chief of Italian Vogue and head of Vogue Talents, among others.

A look from Adam Elysasse, the 2021 recipient of the ITS Responsible Creativity Award.
A look from Adam Elysasse, the 2021 recipient of the ITS Responsible Creativity Award. Courtesy of ITS

Aitor Goicoechea Abruza and Adam Elysasse scooped up the ambitious ITS Responsible Creativity Award, a cash prize of 10,000 euros each granted by insurance company Allianz. Barcelona-based Abruza convinced the jury with a crafty men’s collection high on textures, colors and embroideries, making his men look like they have just stepped out of a painter’s studio, while Elysasse brought the dystopian theme to explore the notion of gender identity and the harsh reality of climate change. The collection had street cred — think oversize puffers and loose cargo pants — and a few too many references to style icon and mogul Kanye West’s fashion, but looked intriguing and contemporary.

In sync with the OTB Group’s commitment “in upholding emerging designers and their creativity,” Rosso bestowed Korean designer Taesoon Choi with the OTB Award, receiving 20,000 euros, for the “clarity, sophisticated yet very simple and balanced aesthetic” of the looks, a range of denim pieces twisted under a sartorial lens.

Hadar Slassi was this year’s recipient of the ITS Fondazione Ferragamo Award for her ability “to combine the most advanced technologies and attention to sustainability with traditional craftsmanship and an ergonomic shape of the shoe, elements which can be found in Salvatore Ferragamo’s creativity,” said Ricci. Slassi, whose futuristic footwear is often laceless and enveloping, will receive a cash prize of 5,000 euros, as well as an internship opportunity at the Florence-based luxury house.

Slassi also took home the Lotto Sport Award alongside Qingzi Gao and Tomer Stolbov. Other prizes included the ITS Digital Fashion Award, bestowed on Hua Hui; the Vogue Talents Special Mention scooped up by Tianan Ding and the Swatch Art Peace Hotel Award by Mohammed El Marnissi. The joyful collection present by El Marnissi was particularly convincing with its off-kilter proportions and strong embellishments as in a pink boxy jacket with protruding flowers.

A look from Mohammed El Marnissithe the 2021 recipient Swatch Art Peace Hotel Award at ITS.
A look from Mohammed El Marnissithe the 2021 recipient Swatch Art Peace Hotel Award at ITS. Courtesy of ITS

After the winners were revealed, the video took the audience inside a rendering of the ITS Arcademy, the talent search’s new sprawling headquarters, which will be fully unveiled in 2022, three years after the project was announced.

The location will blend exhibiting areas — including a gallery and wunderkammer — with offices, as well as a new home for the ITS Creative Archive, a unique collection of 18,000 portfolios, more than 325 outfits, in addition to accessories, jewels and photographic projects that have been amassed over the past 20 years by the ITS team. At the location’s learning area ITS plans to host workshops, educational and training activities involving former finalists, winners and jurors.

“I hope that we can look back in 10 years with a sense of accomplishment and respect for all we have achieved this year — building Arcademy is also our answer to the crisis and [creating] changes that bring about renewal,” said Franchin.

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

International Talent Support Bestows 2021 Awards

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad