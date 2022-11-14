×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

Business

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

Fashion

Why Is Skin In, Again, for Spring 2023

Iris Apfel Will Design The Royal Poinciana Plaza’s Holiday Tree

The famed surfboard Christmas tree is designed with bright colors and over-the-top embellishments.

A mock-up of Iris Apfel's surfboard Christmas tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza.
A mock-up of Iris Apfel's surfboard Christmas tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza. CAPEHART

Iris Apfel, the 101-year-old businesswoman, interior designer and fashion icon, will design The Royal Poinciana Plaza’s surfboard Christmas tree, which will be inspired by her own personal style over the years, featuring bright colors and over-the-top embellishments.

“When I grow up, I want to be Iris Apfel. She is a creative genius who embodies the best of fashion — always fun and fabulous and never taking herself too seriously, exactly the characteristics we hope to embody at The Royal. So who better to design a holiday tree made entirely of surfboards? No one. It is an honor to partner with her and a joy to watch her spectacular vision come to life,” said Samantha David, president of WS Development, owner of The Royal Poinciana.

Related Galleries

Past designers of the holiday tree have included Libertine’s Johnson Hartig, Ashley Longshore, Donald Robertson and Gray Malin.

Apfel’s obsession with texture, color and patterns, combined with her more-is-more approach to accessorizing has made her a viral sensation over the past few years. She is known for her quirky style and vibrant personality, and her trademark outfit, round oversize glasses with costume jewelry and printed garments.

“Palm Beach is incredibly dear to me,” said Apfel. “It’s where I live seasonally, and when on the island, one of my most frequented destinations is The Royal Poinciana Plaza. It’s charming, spirited and home to the most wonderful restaurants and shops. For the past five years, they have partnered with renowned artists and designers to produce a holiday tree made entirely of surfboards, which is really just magical and unexpected. When approached this year to work with The Royal on the installation, I was flattered. What we’ve pulled together emulates my outlook on life. It’s playful, colorful, optimistic and completely unique. I hope everyone who views it smiles, and is inspired to walk to the beat of their own drum.”

Iris Apfel
Iris Apfel Courtesy of Zenni/Ruven Afanador

The reveal and lighting of the surfboard holiday tree takes place Dec. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Participating retailers Alice + Olivia, Kirna Zabête, Marissa Collections and Frame, will have clothing and accessories that feel unmistakably Iris, merchandised specifically for this collaboration, available to shop before the reveal.

“We encourage the community to celebrate the icon who calls our island home by taking a page out of her book and attending our reveal event dressed like maximalists,” said Dana Filett, marketing director of The Royal Poinciana Plaza. “Select retailers have pulled together assortments of bold colors, trending denim, feathers and playful accessories in preparation for shoppers. How marvelous it will be to see our courtyards filled with guests donning oversize glasses, layered necklaces and sequins…all in the spirit of Iris Apfel and our magical holiday season.”

Apfel and her style have been the focal point for multiple museum exhibitions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Peabody Essex Museum. In business with her husband, Carl, from 1950 to 1992, she had a career in textiles, including a contract with the White House that spanned nine presidents.

The tree and decor will be up throughout the holiday season.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Hot Summer Bags

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Iris Apfel Designs Holiday Surfboard Tree for The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad