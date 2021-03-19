NEW RECRUIT: Anouck Duranteau-Loeper, chief executive officer of Isabel Marant, has been elected president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Féminine, the governing body of women’s fashion in France, WWD has learned.

Duranteau-Loeper succeeds Saint Laurent CEO Francesca Bellettini in the high-profile role.

“I’m very happy to promote French culture and to help Paris play its leading role in fashion,” Duranteau-Loeper told WWD on Friday.

She said she would work closely with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode on the digital optimization of Paris Fashion Week “while hoping we are able to be back soon with a physical fashion week.”

Generally, presidents of the Chambre Syndicale serve two-year terms.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a more fractured international calendar, with Gucci and Saint Laurent among high-profile brands skipping official weeks and setting their own schedules.

Although Paris Fashion Week officially ended on March 10, Mugler, Stella McCartney and Kenzo are among brands showing the week of March 22, with Balenciaga scheduled for April 18 and many others still pending.

Duranteau-Loeper joined Isabel Marant in 2016 after spending three years as Paco Rabanne’s fashion general manager. She started her career at consultancy McKinsey and spent 10 years at luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and was Céline’s leather goods and accessories director before she joined Paco Rabanne, part of Spain’s Puig group.