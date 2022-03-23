Italian Emerging Brand Abse-èl Beefs Up Distribution, Beauty Offering

MILAN — Italian emerging brand Abse-èl is marking its sophomore year with ambitious plans, including an expansion of both distribution and offering.

The brainchild of Italian creatives Davide Mattiucci, Giuseppe Di Bartolomeo and Ludovica Barlafante, the label has garnered attention for its fresh mix of ready-to-wear, accessories and beauty products — a powerful trifecta that mirrors the professional experiences of each of its founders.

Mattiucci is a fashion designer who worked for 12 years at Blumarine; Di Bartolomeo has extensive experience in accessories design, and Barlafante is a well-known makeup artist.

The trio decided to join forces to launch a contemporary brand that instead of focusing on a progressive brand extension, could immediately express a uniform message of femininity — the name of the brand is a play on the words “absolute” and “elle” — through their individual skills.

Debuted last year with the spring 2022 collection, the label is distributed by Milan-based showroom Studio Zeta, which is helping the brand to boost its international footprint.

A look from the Abse-èl spring 2022 collection. Courtesy of Abse-èl

Already available at retailers in Milan, Naples, Venice, Capri, Moscow and Ibiza — where the company is also eyeing the opening of a pop-up store for the summer season — with the fall 2022 collection the indie brand doubled its doors to reach 20 retailers — including new ones in Russia despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

But, given the conflict with Ukraine, the company is now focusing on Asia, where the label is resonating with consumers, especially with Chinese buyers. To further build on this interest, the company plans a sales campaign in Shanghai, with the goal to enter the market with the fall collection and consolidate its presence with the spring 2023 season.

“Our product is very much in tune with the Asian market not only for its shapes, but the element that is getting most of the positive feedback is the strength of the colors in our collections,” Mattiucci said.

Through a key focus on knitted pieces that guarantee body-con silhouettes, enhanced by cropped lengths and cutouts, the apparel range embraces a palette spanning from white and black to vibrant tones of fuchsia, lime, turquoise and yellow. Accessories add to the chromatic sensibility through geometric handbags and belt bags in metallic and mirrored effects.

The Abse-èl fall 2022 collection. Courtesy of Abse-èl

The label’s graphic, minimal logo intertwining two Ls to create a rectangular shape further contributes to the colorful vibe, as it is often introduced in contrasting tones.

The logo also appears as a metal buckle on bags and on the silver packaging of the beauty range, which for the moment includes only lipsticks in three shades.

Distribution of all three categories has been the same, but Mattiucci said the company plans to tweak that strategy to enable the beauty part to expand in perfumeries as well as in other markets. For instance, he noticed that this category is driving consumer interest in the Middle East.

The Abse-èl lipstics. Courtesy of Abse-èl

In sync with this vision, the brand is working to significantly beef up the cosmetics collection with other makeup products and a fragrance, with the ultimate goal of better competing in perfumeries and enhancing its presence on store shelves.

“The idea is to be ready with the full range for Christmas and the holiday season,” Mattiucci said.

Meanwhile, Abse-èl is to launch its online store at the end of the month, which will showcase all product categories. While lipsticks retail at 30 euros, the brand’s rtw is priced between 300 euros and 690 euros. As for accessories, the average price for bags ranges from 480 euros to 550 euros, while footwear retails for 350 euros to 700 euros for next season’s over-the-knee boots.