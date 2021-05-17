MILAN — Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, or CNMI, and the Fashion Council Germany have teamed up to launch the German Italian Fashion Experience, a long-lasting bilateral exchange project for emerging fashion designers hailing from both countries and focusing on sustainability and responsibility.

In particular, the goal is to enhance the visibility of the talent in the German market and provide them with business opportunities via B2B meetings with retail experts and buyers.

The project will run virtually from June 8 to 11 on a namesake web site, where 10 indie brands per country will present their fall 2021 collections in a virtual showroom and through a fashion film. Designers will also take part in digital workshops and webinars focusing on sourcing, distribution, brand building and media in Germany.

“Supporting emerging brands has always been a cornerstone of the CNMI mission,” said Carlo Capasa, president of Italy’s fashion chamber. “In these challenging circumstances for our industry, to actively support emerging brands appears crucial as never before and the German Italian Fashion Experience 2021 offers an inimitable example of this commitment,” he added, underscoring how the initiative will enable designers to access to an international audience and will promote a cross-cultural exchange among young talents.

View Gallery Related Gallery Everything to Know About Fashion Designer Halston

“It is crucial for the future of the fashion industry to empower and to promote the next generation of creative market players,” echoed Scott Lipinski, chief executive officer of Fashion Council Germany E.V. “Not only can we share expert and market knowledge with the participating young talents but also learn from their ideas and visions of the future of fashion.”

Italian labels to be showcased on the platform include Gentile Catone, Gilberto Calzolari, Apnoea, Melampo, MRZ, Radica Studio, Tiziano Guardini and DassùYAmoroso, as well as accessories brands Amato Daniele and Michele Chiocciolini.

The German cohort includes Antonia Zander, Buki Akomolafe, Julia Leifert, Lara Krude, Natascha von Hirschhausen, Nina Rein, Oftt and Working Title, in additon to accessories brands Faulhaber Products and Lutz Morris.

The initiative was developed with the aid of the Italian Trade Agency, or ITA, and Italy’s ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation. To further support the business development of national companies abroad and promote the attraction of foreign investment in Italy, ITA is currently planning to launch a “nation branding” campaign on a global scale with the aim of revitalizing the country’s image and supporting its export sectors most affected by the pandemic.

As reported, earlier this year Capasa quantified the sum needed to restart the fashion industry, saying that up to 3 billion euros would be necessary as part of an “immediate intervention” to support all the small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy, many counting fewer than 15 employees.

In order to support up-and-coming designers during these challenging times, the CNMI previously launched other initiatives, including the “#TogetherForTomorrow” project to financially help and mentor young talents and a partnership with Milan’s Rinascente to offer 13 labels visibility and the opportunity to link with final consumers.