MILAN – Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, or CNMI, has launched an initiative to support Italy’s new generations of designers and small fashion businesses.

Dubbed “#TogetherForTomorrow,” the project was implemented by the Camera Moda Fashion Trust nonprofit arm dedicated to tutoring and mentoring young talents. The goal is to raise funds that the organization and Italy’s fashion chamber will use to financially help emerging designers currently dealing with issues caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“During this emergency, the role of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana has become clearer than ever: To understand the needs of all players in the industry and reply promptly with concrete and effective initiatives. The future can’t leave young people out of consideration,” said CNMI’s chairman Carlo Capasa.

As part of the initiative, Camera Moda Fashion Trust will additionally release a series of webinars this week, enabling designers to consult experts on several themes.

“In this moment of great adversity, which will take us to a radical change in the way we live and work, it’s essential to be united. CNMI has always believed in and supported the new generations. Now more than ever we have to commit to safeguard ‘Made in Italy’ so that the next generation, the one that we believed in and supported and which we are risking to lose in a few months, can carry on,” added Sara Sozzani Maino, the Italian fashion chamber’s international brand ambassador and Vogue Italy’s deputy editor in chief.

The initiative is part of the “Italia, we are with you” wider solidarity project, which was launched last month and raised 3 million euros thanks to the donation of the association’s member brands. Funds will be destined to the Civil Protection Authority to donate ventilators and other required equipment, such as medical surgical masks, testing reagents and protective clothing, to support all the hospitals in need and the nation’s health-care system, which has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 spread.

CNMI has also submitted a series of requests and proposals to the government to urge it to support the Italian fashion industry. These ranged from cuts in fiscal and social security charges to contain labor costs for companies affected by the crisis, to tax incentives and direct aid to small and medium-sized enterprises, including artisans, to avoid crushing Italy’s typical structure, among others.

As reported, after Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended the country’s lockdown to May 3, last week the Camera della Moda released an open letter via a paid ad in the newspaper La Repubblica pointing to how, together with luxury goods association Altagamma and Confindustria Moda, the associations have used their expertise to offer to the government a number of measures that will hopefully be “quickly and easily implemented.”

In particular, in the letter Capasa underscored that an extended lockdown could “risk destroying” the sector, as companies would delay production of their upcoming collections. “The question at this point is: Are we ready to lose the industry that is our symbol? To lose the role of world leadership?” he wrote, highlighting how Italy is the world’s largest manufacturer of luxury fashion and how the industry is an “ambassador” of the country’s positive values. “Now is the moment to preserve our industry and to be more than ever proud of it…if we want to continue to have a fashion industry in Italy, we must restart fashion’s production immediately with the pride of doing it not only for us, but also for the future generations of this wonderful country,” he stated.